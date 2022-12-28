Free open gym time at ZoneOut Sports
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.
Boatfest tickets are on sale now
HURRICANE — Tickets are on sale now for Boatfest, West Virginia’s premiere retro computing event, which is set for June 23-25 in the Copper Room above O’Connolly’s Irish Pub in Hurricane.
More than 20 vintage computers and consoles — including Atari, Apple, Commodore, Nintendo, and Sega — will be set up, as well as trivia contests, high score competitions, and more.
Because of capacity, a limited number of tickets are available.
Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “Boatfest 2023” in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Jan 6.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Bridge groups seeking players, subs
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
