Christmas parade set in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Christmas Parade will spread cheer through the downtown area beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The parade route will be from Hurricane Bridge Park (just past Hurricane Middle School) to First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 851459238876045/
Republican club dinner on Dec. 14
ELEANOR — The Putnam County Republican Club Christmas Dinner is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Eleanor Town Hall, 401 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor.
During the Club Christmas Dinner, new officers will be sworn into office.
Members are reminded to bring a side dish and/or dessert.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Dec. 17.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Show choirs host Dinner Theater
HURRICANE — Hurricane High School’s Red Hot and Heat Wave show choirs will kick off their 2022 competition season with their annual Dinner Theater, Jan. 7-9, at the high school.
Show times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7; noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
The dinner menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and drinks. The meal will be served by Red Hot and Heat Wave students and parents. Following dinner, guests will enter the gymnasium, where they will be treated to a sneak peek of the 2022 competition shows. There will also be door prizes and raffles.
Cost is $20 for adults; $15 for children ages 10 and younger. If paying at the door, cost will be $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. There will be an additional charge for purchases with a credit card.
Seating will be reserved with table assignments, so reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 304-859-3376.
Christmas decorating contest now open
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane’s Christmas Decorating Contest is now open.
The three categories are Traditional, Clark Griswold and Crazy Inflatables.
Go to https://www.hurricanewv.com/christmascontest for more details.
Kindred hosts ‘Operation Soldiers Christmas’
HUNTINGTON — American soldiers stationed around the world will once again benefit from the generosity of Tri-State residents thanks to the thousands of items collected for their personal use during the fourth edition of Kindred Communication’s “Operation Soldiers Christmas.”
Organized and operated by Huntington-based Kindred Communications, boxes were filled during the past month at stores throughout the area. Some of the items collected include snack foods, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving supplies, shirts, socks, puzzle books, candies and sanitary wipes. The items are now headed to Military Missions, based in Lexington, Kentucky.
Military Missions exists to support and honor deployed military personnel by sending care packages year-round as an expression of appreciation and gratitude. It ships donated items four times each year in what the group calls “Operation Send.”
Information on Military Missions can be found at www.militarymissions.org.
Kindred Communications is locally owned and operated and made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340 and Kindred Digital.