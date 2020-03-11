TVPC to host Easter Egg Hunt on April 4
HURRICANE — Easter eggs everywhere — please come help find them! Teays Valley Presbyterian Church will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. All area children, ages 2-12 are encouraged to bring a basket and join in the fun. This will be an “allergy friendly” event and special treat bags will be available for children with food allergies. The hunt will go on rain or shine. Visit the church on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
TJ Harris Unplugged to perform at The Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — TJ Harris Unplugged will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Church at The Depot, 6496 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot. Enjoy jamming acoustic versions of your favorite Decyfer Down songs as well as a few Fighting Instinct, solo originals, covers, and worship tunes.
Fairy Door Painting Workshop on March 12
HURRICANE — Fairy Door Painting Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Valley Park, Hurricane. Hosted by The Doodlin’ Roo by Lisa Harrison-pencils and pastels and Putnam County CVB. Come paint a fairy door to be installed on the Bear Wood Fairy Trail.
Putnam Artisan Pop Up Shop seeking vendors
HURRICANE — Vendors are still being accepted for the Putnam Artisan Pop Up Shop, planned for 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 14 at The Commons Marketplace at Valley Park. The event is part of Putnam County Tastes and Talents Month, a celebration throughout March of restaurants, artists and artisans in Putnam County. The Pop Up Shop is hosted by Putnam County CVB and The Commons Marketplace. To register as an artisan, visit http://www.tastesandtalents.com/shop.html.
Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC taking orders for Easter eggs
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter Eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, chocolate cream, cherry nut, maple nut and the most favorite of all, peanut butter dipped in your choice of white, milk or dark chocolate.
Each egg is hand decorated. Cost is $4.
The eggs will be available for pick-up on Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Also, on that day, books, crafts, baked goodies and hot dogs will be on sale for the Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903 or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject Easter Eggs, by March 27. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Dem executive committee meeting set for March 17
The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield. Ben Barkey is the chairman. For further information, call 304-727-1509.
Poca Baptist Church to host free Spring Family Movie Night
POCA — Poca Baptist Church, 130 Main St., Poca, will host a free Spring Family Movie Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The church will serve food and drinks.
Tri-County Y’s Shamrock Shenanigans 5K on March 14
HURRICANE — Tri-County Y’s Shamrock Shenanigans 5K is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Valley Park, Hurricane. Organizers hope this inaugural 5K will become an annual favorite.
Awards will be given for top finishers, and top finishers in each age group. The race will be followed by a costume contest and after party.
Packet pick-up begins at 9 a.m.; race begins at 10 a.m.
Register at https://bit.ly/2QSidlj. Contest is from 12-4 p.m. March 14 at the school.
Winfield High band to host Designer Handbag Bingo
WINFIELD — Winfield High School Marching General Band Boosters will host Designer Handbag Bingo from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the high school.
Designer purses will be awarded as prizes. Proceeds will go toward uniforms, instruments, and a new band room/concession stand.
Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Extra cards, tips, and raffles will be available, along with full concessions.
Doors open at noon; Bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Reserve a spot by searching for Designer Handbag Bingo by WHS Marching General Band Boosters on Facebook.
Zumbathon for CARES set for March 27 in Hurricane
HURRICANE — A Zumbathon for CARES is planned for 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Power Up Sports & Wellness, 3540 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Join Zumba Fitness instructors Dance Fitness with S and B Sarah Brandy and Zumba Fitness with Ash Ashley to shake it for a local fundraiser for Community Autism Resources & Education Systems- CARES.
CARES is a not-for-profit organization that works to support individuals and families in the autism spectrum (ASD) and developmental disability community by providing resources for life enrichment in a safe and respectful environment.
A minimum $10 donation is appreciated.
Denim and Diamonds 2020 planned for March 28
HURRICANE — Denim and Diamonds 2020, a fundraiser for United Way of Central West Virginia, is planned for 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. This night of dancing, food and fun will benefit United Way of Central WV programs and services.
Tickets and tables available now by calling 304-340-3500.
Tri-County YMCA hosts Underwater Egg Hunt 2020
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County YMCA is hosting its Underwater Egg Hunt 2020 from 1 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the aquatic center at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The event can accommodate 60 participants per times slot, which are 1-2:30 p.m.; 3-430 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
Register at http://bit.ly/2FbnxsW.
Meow Cat Rescue WV to host Designer Purse Bingo
HURRICANE — Meow Cat Rescue WV will host Designer Purse Bingo from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the former Magic Mart location, 344 Liberty Square, Hurricane.
The organization has over $7,000 worth of purses from Tory Burch, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Vera Bradley.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Proceeds will help Meow Cat Rescue’s mission to rescue adoptable lost, abandoned or surrendered cats and kittens in the Tri-State area.
Early bird pricing until March 20 is $20 and $25 after/at the door and includes 9 faces per game/20 games in a packet. There will also be special raffle games, tips, 50/50 raffle, extra game packets, silent auction items and concessions.
Registration can be done at www.meowcatrescuewv.com/bingo. For more information or to register or donate online, visit www.facebook.com/meowcatrescuewv.
West Teays Elementary PTO hosting Bingo Night
HURRICANE — West Teays Elementary PTO will host Bingo Night from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the school, 2543 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Baskets, bags and more will be awarded as prizes. Concessions will be available.
High School Rodeo Competition set for March 27-29
WINFIELD — Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, in partnership with the West Virginia High School Rodeo Association, will host a High School Rodeo Competition the weekend of March 27-29 at the Winfield Riding Club in Winfield.
Contestants will come from West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
Participation in rodeo events is limited to contestants who are registered members of a High School Rodeo Association. Spectators are invited to attend all three days of rodeo competition.
Events will include Barrel Racing, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping.
The proceeds from this event will benefit Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, the Camp Virgil Tate Barn Fund and the WV High School Rodeo Association.
157th Battle of Hurricane Bridge commemoration on March 28
HURRICANE — The 157th anniversary of the Battle of Hurricane Bridge will be commemorated with a Battlefield Tour conducted by local historian and author Dr. Philip Hatfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.
The tour begins at the Hurricane Elementary School parking lot at 300 Harbor Lane. A shuttle will take the group to the battlefield.
Gritt’s Farm to host Adult Easter Egg Hunt on April 4
BUFFAL0 — Gritt’s Farm, 864 Gritt Road, Buffalo, will host an Adult Easter Egg Hunt from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
There will be games and food at the farm and chances to win prizes from Gritt’s and local businesses. Three hunts are planned — noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Cost is $40 for entry into the egg hunt, a meal, drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and treats to bring home. $5 will be donated to the Gritt’s Farm Scholarship Fund.
Get tickets online at grittsfarm.ticketleap.com.
Large vendor and craft show in Scott Depot on March 21
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is the site for a large craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Over 90 vendors and crafters will be present. Concessions will also be available. For more information, contact Angela at 304-993-4886.
The event is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group as they are raising money to attend an international youth convention in Florida.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Poca Baptist to host breakfast with the Easter Bunny
POCA — Poca Baptist Church, 130 Main St., Poca, will host its third annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Free breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, and drinks. Each family will receive one free printed photograph, and can take as many photos as they would like with personal cameras and cell phones.