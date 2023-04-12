State Police to conduct checkpoint
POCA — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday, April 21, on W.Va. 62 in front of Poca Middle School.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated on W.Va. 34 near Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane.
The focus of the checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Police will also be watching for reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The state police encourages the public to use its *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Library to host financial workshop
HURRICANE — The Main Branch of the Putnam County Library will host a workshop, “Money Smarts for New Adults,” from 5-8 p.m. on April 17.
Participants will learn how make a budget you’ll actually stick with, how to pay for school, and what in the world is this thing called “credit” and where do I get it?
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 894486888452740/.
Princess & Pirate Lunch set for April 15
NITRO — To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Nitro High School.
Tickets are $15 each.
They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate-lunch-tickets.
Season opener of gospel sing set for April 14
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to the season opener of its Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on April 14.
The featured group will be “The Brighterside Quartet” from Belva, West Virginia. Additional singers will include Brother Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Sister Rose Perry from Ashford, West Virginia.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. The church will also feature a couple of songs from its children’s group called the Sneed Sisters Duet.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with a variety of Italian food items, will take place immediately after the service.
The church is located at 3225, East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Vendors needed for Main St. Spring Festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane.
Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30.
To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
Church holds monthly Baby Love Panty
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be April 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.