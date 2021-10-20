Pumpkin Carving Contest on Oct. 24
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane’s annual Pumpkin Carving Contest is set for 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Hurricane City Park.
There will be free pumpkins and carving kits (while supplies last). Carve your best pumpkin and you may win something fun! Prizes are given away in the following age categories: 5 and under; 6-10; 11-16 and 17 and up.
Fall festival crafts event set for Nov. 6
HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring their 51st annual Fall Festival Crafts, Vendors and Book event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Crafters and vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, including jewelry, unusual and hand-crafted wood items, one-of-kind specialty bags, unique fabric and tole-painted gifts, and more will be available for holiday shopping. Shop for your favorite author among the many books for sale.
There will also be baked goodies, candies, pecans and the “famous” Forrest Burdette hot dogs, barbeques and drinks for sale. Come visit with friends and look for gifts and decorations.
The United Methodist Women support local, state and world mission projects with funds raised from community events.
For directions to the church, check out the web site, www.forrestburdette.com.
Main Street Trick or Treat set for Oct. 29
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane offers Main Street Trick or Treat from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Main Street will be closed to traffic between A-Z storage and the fire department for a fun, safe, street-party type of experience.
Wingate by Wyndham is the major sponsor for the event.
Spookyville set for Oct. 22 at Valley Park on
HURRICANE — Putnam County Parks and Recreation will host its first Spookyville event at Valley Park on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 until 9 p.m. each day.
This event is one for the whole family with trick or treat, vendors, games, bounce houses, movies, live entertainment and more.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children, and tickets can be purchased at https://putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com.
There will also be a Spookyville 5K Costume Run and Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. All ages are welcome to register. Costumes are encouraged. The 5K is made possible by the Putnam Wellness Coalition and The Human Resource Development Foundation and Old Colony Realty. Cost is $25 per individual, and $75 for families. Get tickets at https://putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com.
Register with 4-H for “October Baby” eligibility
WINFIELD — Moms-to-be who are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October could have their new bundle of joy honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 3 with gifts.
This will mark the 30th year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31.
The baby and family must reside in Putnam county and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.