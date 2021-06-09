Watersports Weekend set
WINFIELD — Winfield Watersports Weekend is set for Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, at the Winfield Boat Ramp.
Kick off the day with a safety seminar to prepare for the summer on the water followed by beginner stand-up-paddleboard lessons, waterski and wakeboard exhibitions, novice paddle races for kayaks/SUP/canoes, and then join in the fun — sign up for 15-minute sessions for paddling and tubing.
GenerationPutnam will host a rubber ducky race to benefit the Backpack Buddies organization.
Food and treats will be available for purchase from Buster’s Blazin’ Grille, Fairways, and Crafts of the Coal.
Bravo DJ Live will be the event emcee providing details and music.
This event will be open to the public and outdoors and social distancing must be maintained.
For more information, visit winfieldwatersportsweekend.weebly.com.
Art in the Park set on June 11
HURRICANE — The first Art in the Park of the series this summer is Fairy Garden Stakes, set for 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
This summer we will be completing projects to be displayed in the park such as garden pavers, fairy stakes, murals, fairy gardens and more! Great for all ages, and alternate projects for young children will be available.
Tickets are $5 per participant to help with the cost of supplies.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 528053691525571/.
Phone photo class for teens on June 10
ELEANOR — Photographer Mary Ann Nease will teach teens and tweens the basics of taking good photos with their phones, as well as how to edit them to perfection, at 6 p.m. on June 10 at the gazebo at Eleanor City Park (right beside the fire department).
Bring your phones and be ready to learn.
Dem. Women’s Club hosts picnic
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club invites all Democrats and Putnam Countians to its annual Picnic at noon on Saturday, June 12, at Valley Park (Wave Pool) Shelter #1, Hurricane.
Box Lunch $13. Please RSVP and choose a box lunch by Wednesday, June 9, by calling 304-727-1509.
Putnam County Dem. Club meets on July 14
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Democrat Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14, in the old Putnam County Courthouse, second floor.
Mark you calendar and be with us to make plans for 2021.
Baby Love Pantry takes place monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, June 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Outdoor Story Time takes place on June 9
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 9.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
Cruise-in shows planned at Putnam County Bank
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club had its first cruise-in of the season on Saturday.
Upcoming shows are planned for June 19; July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.