REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Area 34 hosting Shop Small on Feb. 6
HURRICANE — Area 34 in Hurricane will host Shop Small from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
This socially distanced vendor event will feature vendors from Putnam, Kanawha, and Cabell counties. Putnam County Farmers Market vendors will also be attending to help sustain the Farmers Market through the off season.
Battle Run Obstacle Race set for Feb. 6
HOMETOWN, W.Va. — A Battle Run Obstacle Race is planned for 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
This is an obstacle course race designed and built by Special Forces Veterans. It’s a .65-mile loop trail run, you must complete it twice to be eligible for competition. Obstacles are made to climb over, crawl under, carry, flip, climb up, and more all while running through a simulated battlefield with smoke and noise. Compete individually or on a team of up to four people.
Tickets are $30-$40 at Battlerun.EventBrite.com.
Baby Love Pantry set monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Polar Plunge set for Feb. 6 in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The Special Olympics WV Polar Plunge — Freezin’ for a Reason — is set for Feb. 6 at Hurricane City Park.
Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m.; a costume contest will start at 4:30 p.m.; and the big plunge will happen at 5 p.m. in a large, temporary pool near the Sprayground.
Polar Plunges are Special Olympics WV’s largest fundraising activity. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Participant perks include:
Raise $50, get a
- T-shirt
- Raise $200, get a tumbler and T-shirt
- Raise $350, get a fleece, a tumbler and a T-shirt
- Raise $500, get a gift certificate for dinner, a
fleece, a tumbler and a
- T-shirt
Special awards will also be given for individuals and teams that raise the most money, along with best individual and best team costumes.
Fruit tree fundraiser going on through February
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association annual fruit tree fundraiser is going on now through February.
Apple, pear, peach, and plum are available. A list of available trees is located on the Putnam County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Tree prices typically range from $18 to $22 each, which includes a donation of $4 per tree to help fund various community projects by the association.
Disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with our Master Gardener representative, Roger Wells.
To place an order or for further information, call Wells at 478-217-0270 or email him at roger@conexcommunications.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available.
Delivery of trees is expected in March. Orders must be received by Feb. 28.