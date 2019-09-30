HURRICANE -- The John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., will host a dance featuring the band No Regrets from 6 until 9 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Admission is $5 per person, and doors open at 5 p.m. There will be free food and refreshments.
Proceeds will benefit the John Henson Senior Fund. For more information, call 304-562-9451.
TEAYS VALLEY -- Putnam County Democratic Women's Club will present a program, "Who Are We And What Do We Stand For?" at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at First State Bank Teays Valley.
Speakers will be Belinda Biafore, Chair, WV Democratic Party; the Honorable Glenn Jeffries (D) 8th Senatorial District; Mike Ellis, Putnam County historian and teacher.
The event is child-friendly and there will be tea and refreshments.
Ivin Lee is the president of the Putnam County Democratic Women's Club. For more information, call 304-727-1509.
HURRICANE -- Hurricane's show choirs, Red Hot and Heat Wave, will host a Fall Show from 7 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the high school. Red Hot and Heat Wave will perform several group songs and individual numbers will be presented.
Tickets are $8 on sale now. The event is bound to sell out; so buy your tickets early. Tickets can be purchased at the door or contact a Red Hot or Heat Wave member for tickets. All proceeds go to cover travel costs and other expenses for the groups. They will be competing in West Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana starting in January.
Red Hot is the current WV State Grand Champion and Heat Wave placed first in their class at the State Festival earlier this year.
SCOTT DEPOT -- Teays Valley Church of God is offering Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University course beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:45 p.m. The cost is $99 per single individual or married couple, which includes all the materials you will need to learn to get out of debt and stay out.
Teays Valley Church of God is located just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road at 185 Connection Point. Call (304) 757-9222 to register.
SCOTT DEPOT -- Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and Vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors meets second Thursday
TEAYS VALLEY — The Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors will meet for monthly luncheons on the second Thursday of each month through May. Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral on Goff Mountain Road, and include a brief business meeting, program and lunch buffet.
The Newcomers and Neighbors Club is a nonprofit women’s social group with activities such as bowling, cards, bunco, and movies, and is open to women in the area who want to expand their social group. If you are interested in attending the luncheon, make a reservation by calling Pat at 304-562-2100. For more information, visit www.newcomerswv.com.
HURRICANE — Do you like to sing?
The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this fall. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
HURRICANE — Square dance lessons are offered from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Beginners are welcome.
All are invited for "Great fun, great exercise and good friends."
For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.