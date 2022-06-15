Zumba to take place in park
WINFIELD — Fitness Friday: Zumba with Courtney at Winfield Park, is set for 10 a.m. June 17. Meet under the shelter beside Winfield Community Center (right beside the bridge).
Every Friday in June and July, the Putnam County Library encourages you to get outside and try new ways of being fit in Putnam County, in partnership with West Virginia American Water.
All ages and abilities are welcome.
Petting zoo comes to Eleanor June 17
ELEANOR -- The “Great American Petting Farm” will be at Eleanor Piggly Wiggly on Friday, June 17.
Bring your children to see and pet all the furry and feathered farm friends.
Admission is free, from noon to 7 p.m., with any purchase at the store.
Books & Ballerinas event coming up
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Library hosts Books & Ballerinas at Valley Park at 10 a.m. on June 21.
See some of your favorite nursery rhymes and fairy tales brought to life by the pre-professional dancers of The Macholah Ballet.
Boys and girls, as well as adults of all ages, will enjoy this performance in the main courtyard of Valley Park. Meet and greet and read some stories with the dancers after the show.
Church to host yard sale
HURRICANE — A yard sale will take place Saturday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Hurricane Church of God on East Lynn Street in Hurricane, behind the old Rite Aid.
Chamber to host golf tournament
HURRICANE — Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Tournament is set for Monday, June 27, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
Registration for a four-person team is $650 for members, $750 for non-members; $175 for a single player. Registration is now open for teams and sponsorships. Early registration is recommended for this popular event.
The format for golf tournament is a scramble. Registration is at promptly 9 a.m. and tee time is at 10 a.m. Participants receive an individual gift, breakfast and dinner. The day will conclude with dinner and awards reception. Golfers will also have a chance to win many luxury prizes, and everyone takes a door prize home. There will also be a chance to win a car provided by Mid-Way Ford for a hole-in-one.
The Chamber is accepting door prize donations. Donors will be acknowledged in the official tournament program.
For team registration, door prize donations and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact the Chamber at 304-757-6510 or email Chamber@putnamcounty.org.
Baby Love pantry open twice monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be June 17.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Fitness Friday to include hike
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Library will host Fitness Friday: Meeks Mountain Trails Hike, from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 24. Participants should meet in the bottom parking lot at Hurricane City Park.
To be ready for a beginner or intermediate trail, organizers suggest you bring water, a snack, bug spray, a hat, and wear comfortable, loose clothing, including appropriate footwear.
While all ages are welcomed, some trails may be strenuous for younger or inexperienced hikers.
Every Friday in June and July, the library encourages you to get outside and try new ways of being fit in Putnam County, in partnership with West Virginia American Water.
Touch A Truck planned for June 28
POCA — The Poca Library will host Touch A Truck from 10-11 a.m. on June 28.
Featuring a fire truck, school bus, a bucket truck and more, the library invites youngsters you to climb aboard and see their favorite vehicles up close.
Park in the Poca Library parking lot and walk behind the library to the middle school parking lot for all the action.
Players, subs needed for bridge groups
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Open gym times available
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.