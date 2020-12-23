REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news @herald- dispatch.com.
Fruit tree fundraiser starts in February
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its 2020 fruit tree fundraiser during the months of February and March.
Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association.
Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with Master Gardener representative Mike Roth.
To place an order or for further information, call Roth at 304-545-2048 or email him at cmichaelroth@hotmail.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Orders must be received by Feb. 29.
Baby Love Pantry set on first Fridays monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Cross Lanes UMC to host Christmas Eve services
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church invites the community to Christmas eve services.
From 1 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, the church will observe “The Journey To The Manger,” when the community is invited into the church for a guided, prayerful art walk. Six prayer stations, based on scriptures leading up to Jesus’ birth, will be set up throughout the church building. All stations will feature original art by congregants, and every participant will be guided through the sanctuary where Mark Martin will be performing on his harp. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced, with mandatory masks, social distancing and limited people in the building at one time.
From 5-5:15 p.m., the community is invited to a brief outdoor Vespers Service led by Pastor Krysta and Music Director Justin Valleau in the Cross Lanes UMC parking lot. The Vespers service will feature prayer and the singing of traditional carols. For more information, call 304-776-3081.