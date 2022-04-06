Spring festival at Forrest UMC
HURRICANE — The annual Spring Festival sponsored by the United Methodist Women at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church is set for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
The church is located at 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Directions to the church are on the web site, www.forrestburdette.com.
This event is a project to help support mission outreach throughout West Virginia and around the Hurricane area.
Handmade chocolate-dipped Easter Eggs have been constructed, beginning in 1969, by at least two generations of ladies (and more recently gents) of Forrest Burdette.
Over past years, 52,792 eggs have been “made with love” during the week before Palm Sunday. Friends and neighbors of members also volunteer in the mixing, molding, dipping, decorating and packaging process.
Flavors available are vanilla, chocolate, cherry nut, maple nut, coconut and the most popular, peanut butter. Eggs will be dipped in milk chocolate and available for $5 each.
Easter eggs will be ready for pick up at the Spring Festival, which will feature crafts, baked goods and candies, flavorings, cards and the UMW “famous” hot dogs and barbeques.
City seeks summer help at sprayground
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is now seeking summer help for the City Park Sprayground and general maintenance. Multiple positions are available.
Applications will be accepted until April 22.
Interested applicants should send a resume to resume@hurricanewv.com.
Free Easter event set at Teays Valley Church of God
SCOTT DEPOT — Kids and their families are invited to a special Easter event at Teays Valley Church of God from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 9. The event will feature egg hunts, Easter Bunny appearances, inflatables, a petting zoo, a photo booth and more.
Kids birth to 3 can choose between hunts at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Ages 4-7 will hunt for eggs at either 10:30 or 11:30 a.m. Those who are 8-12 may hunt at either 10:45 or 11:45 a,m. There will be hunts for children with special needs at 11 a.m. and noon.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off of Teays Valley Road. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
Mad Hatter Tea Party set for April 10 at Valley Park
HURRICANE — Valley Cakes, Cafe and Catering and So-Kai Clubhouse will host a Mad Hatter Tea Party from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at Valley Park.
Call to order tickets: 681-233-1400.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 687217795654872/.
Residents invited to Easter Sunrise Service
HURRICANE — The Teays Valley Ministerial Association invites all of Putnam County to its annual ecumenical Easter Sunrise Service. It will be held at the large shelter in the back of Hurricane’s Valley Park at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.
Pastor of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Dr. Joe Kenaston, will be speaking and worship will be led by “Committed,” a young adult group from many churches. Various other local pastors will take part. An offering will be taken to support the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Worship Ministry hosting event on Good Friday
SCOTT DEPOT — The Worship Ministry of Teays Valley Church of God will present a contemplative and creative look at the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
The evening will feature “Voices of Praise,” the church’s choir, “Acts of Praise,” the drama team, creative media and special ensembles and solos.
The event is free and a nursery will be provided.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Second-Friday Gospel Sings start April 8
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its new season of Second-Friday Gospel Sings, beginning on April 8 at 7 p.m.
The featured group this month will be a trio from Point Pleasant called “Covered By Love.” Additional singers will include soloists, Bro. Jim Edens from Charleston and Bro. Jimmy McKnight from Institute.
The church’s staff musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
Traditional church hymns and southern gospel music are featured at the concerts.
There will be a time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, after the service.
The church is located at 3225 E. Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Horse show set for April 9 in Winfield
WINFIELD — The 3rd annual Derek Casto Memorial Putnam County Fair Horse Show is set for 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, a the Winfield Riding Club Show Grounds.
This is a family friendly event.
Entry is $3 for 4-H/FFA Classes and $5 for Open Classes.
All proceeds go to the Putnam County Fair. All judges decisions are final. Negative coggins required. Helmets are required for riders under 18.No dress code. 5-minute tack changes if asked between classes.
Follow the even on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 3449708588486798/.
Developmental screenings for kids set on April 8
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings will be offered on Friday, April 8, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance set for June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Bridge groups to play at Redeemer Church
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Vendors sought for Main Street Spring Festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.