Church offers FPU class starting May 12
HURRICANE — For those who are struggling financially as a result of the economic slowdown, the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is offering a virtual Financial Peace University class. FPU offers a step-by-step program to help you take control of your money and get out of debt.
The class runs 9 weeks, beginning with the first online group discussion on Tuesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. (participants watch the lessons on their own beforehand). Register for the class at http://www.fpu.com/1117779 (there is a fee for the class).
For questions, call 304-610-3054.
Mountaineer Donahue to sign autographs
HURRICANE — WVU Mountaineer Reese Donahue will sign autographs at Sports Fanz, 105 Liberty Square, Hurricane, from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.
The even is hosted by Sports Fanz and the Putnam County CVB.
If you cannot attend, Sports Fanz will get your items signed for you. For questions and prices, call 681-235-3124. Tickets at shop.sportsfanzwv.com.
Hurricane Fire & Rescue hosts carnival
HURRICANE — Hurricane Fire & Rescue’s annual Carnival is set for June 9-13 at Hurricane High School.
The rides and games will be provided by Gambill Amusements.
More details will be released as the event nears.
Winfield High School Band Boosters to host rummage sale
WINFIELD — Winfield High School Band Boosters will host a rummage sale from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at the high school.
There will be items for sale from 50-plus families. Clothing, furniture, baby items, toys, household goods and more.
All proceeds will go to purchase new uniforms and instruments for the band.
Teays Valley Church of God to host vendor, craft fair
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a large vendor and craft fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the church, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot. Come shop for $5 bling. There will be a large variety of other local crafters and vendors. This event is helping the Youth at TVCOG go to the International Youth Convention in Orlando, Florida.
Tri-County YMCA plans 26th annual golf tournament on May 15
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio