Banner program to honor military
NITRO — To honor former and current military members for their service, a Hometown Heroes banner program is underway in Nitro. Costing $48.50 each, banners will be placed along 21st Street and Bank Street in downtown Nitro.
The banner project is a collaboration between the Nitro Wars Museum and aspiring Eagle Scout Aiden Forrester.
For more information or to purchase a banner, contact the Nitro Wars Museum at 681-217-1001 or Aiden Forrester at 304-881-6206.
Poca alumni host annual banquet
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association’s annual banquet and dance will be held on Saturday, June 10, at Poca High. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., a welcome program will start at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Willie D and the Regrets will provide music. The cost is $20 per person.
Reservations are due by June 1 and can be mailed to Poca High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 427, Poca, WV 25259. For more information, call Dale Parkins at 304-755-5497.
First Church of God hosts yard sale
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Church-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until about 2 p.m.
The sale will be inside the church fellowship building, so it will proceed regardless of weather conditions. The sale will feature a large variety of items by the membership and church friends.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Civic Chorus prepares for spring concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming 35th anniversary spring concert.
This 62-member male and female community chorus will celebrate 35 years of bringing joy to the community through song. The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane (2848 Putnam Ave.). A reception will follow.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
First Church of God hosts Gospel Sing
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on May 12.
The featured group will be “The Master’s Trio,” from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Additional singers will include Brother Ron Shamblin, from Sissonville, and Brother Jacob Riley, pastor of The Morningstar House of Prayer in Boone County.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. Children’s group the Sneed Sisters Duet will perform a couple of songs. The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, along with refreshments, will happen immediately after the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Church of God hosts ribbon cutting
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to officially open its new playground to the community.
“This is a much-needed outdoor play space for families in Scott Depot, and we are excited to share it with our community,” the church’s Children and Families Pastor Katy Kincaid said in a news release.
Teays Valley Church of God sits on 74 acres of land that offers a 9-hole disc golf course and 3 miles of hiking/riding trails.
During the playground opening, popsicles will be served, and families are invited to enjoy the new play space.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
Annual Pickin’ in the Park festival date set
HURRICANE — The 2nd annual Pickin’ in the Park Bluegrass Festival is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
The outside stage will be set up in the lower field near the large shelter. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy a day filled with local bluegrass music, clogging and demonstrations by local artisans and tradesmen.
Food trucks will be on hand, as well.
Music lineup is coming soon. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/8 94483728526642/.