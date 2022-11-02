Scholarship fund seeks applications
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the spring 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, and the scholarships will be used for the 2023 semester, administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we reflect on our past and look to the future.”
Donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated and still being accepted. Mail your donation to WVDWSF Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, 4298 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com. Completed applications must be returned by Dec. 10.
PACE Foundation fundraiser is Nov. 5
HURRICANE — The Speakeasy 2022 — A PACE Foundation fundraiser, is planned for 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at The Garage, 3057 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane.
Enjoy a swinging evening of dinner, drinks, dancing, music, and an art and charity auction. Dress in 1920s style and enjoy an evening out with friends for a great cause.
Sponsors include City National Bank, Blind Wizard, Bullrock Realty and Meeks Rentals. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 477643594343514/.
Hurricane church invites all to gospel sing
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. This will be last program until the second Friday of April 2023.
The featured group this month will be “The Brighterside Quartet,” from Belva, West Virginia.
Additional singers will include the “Family Ties Trio” from Liberty, and soloist, Bro. Jimmy McKnight, from Institute.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel Music.
A time of fellowship, with a variety of soup dinners and finger foods, will be hosted after the service.
The church is located at 3225, East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Poca Show Choir Boosters to host a purse bingo
POCA — Poca High School Show Choir Boosters are hosting a Designer Purse Bingo from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the school.
Proceeds will support Poca’s Visual Volume Show Choir.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1070607246900473/.
Womans Club of Nitro to have Expo & Bake Sale
NITRO — The Womans Club of Nitro will host Santa’s Handmade Craft Expo & Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The expo will feature hand-crafted merchandise, primitive, quilts, woodwork, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, lotions, goat milk soap, honey, apple butter and more.
Sausage biscuits will be offered for breakfast. Lunch will include homemade pulled-pork BBQ, baked beans, cole slaw and macaroni salad.
Womens’ church group to host fall festival
HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring the Fall Festival Arts, Crafts and Vendors event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
There will be hot dogs, barbeques, homemade goodies, pecans and Country Store items for sale.
This event began in the early 1970s and has grown each year. There will be more than 30 spaces set up with a wide variety of merchandise.
Beerfest is planned for Nov. 5 in Nitro
NITRO — Nitro Ales Beerfest is set for noon until 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
The craft-beer-sampling festival is located on 21st Street and 2nd Avenue in Nitro, beside Living Memorial Park. The event will run concurrently with the Wagging Tails, Smoke on the Water ICS Chili cookoff.
Nitro Ales Beerfest will feature a VIP craft beer experience for $60, running from 11 a.m. until noon that will require a special wristband. The VIP experience will be limited to 50 attendees and will feature exclusive beer sampling, delicious food from local eateries and live music. Each ticketholder will receive a metal pint glass and some fun commemorative swag.
General admission wristbands for unlimited sampling will be sold online and day of for $30.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1445428122623616/.
The Bridge to have craft and vendor show Nov. 5
POCA — The Bridge will host a Fall and Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Bridge is located at the former Scarlet Oaks Country Club, 279 Dairy Road, Poca.
There will also be a car show at the same time. Entry fee is $10 day of show, and trophies will be awarded.
Interested vendors may call Jennifer Rutherford at 304-881-4744 or email her at jrutherford723@gmail.com.
Teays Valley Church of God to host Fall Fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will have its annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the church.
Local and regional crafters will sell their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10-by-10-foot space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5).
For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline of Nov. 15, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Cross Lanes UMC to host Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Nov. 4.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.