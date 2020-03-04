Fairy Door Painting Workshop on March 12
HURRICANE — Fairy Door Painting Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Valley Park, Hurricane. Hosted by The Doodlin’ Roo by Lisa Harrison-pencils and pastels and Putnam County CVB. Come paint a fairy door to be installed on the Bear Wood Fairy Trail.
Accepting vendors for Artisan Pop Up Shop
HURRICANE — Vendors are still being accepted for the Putnam Artisan Pop Up Shop, planned for 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 14 at The Commons Marketplace at Valley Park.
The event is part of Putnam County Tastes and Talents Month, a celebration throughout March of restaurants, artists and artisans in Putnam County. The Pop Up Shop is hosted by Putnam County CVB and The Commons Marketplace. To register as an artisan, visit http://www.tastesandtalents.com/shop.html.
Republican Club meeting planned for March 10
HURRICANE — The next meeting of the Putnam County Republican Club is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at First State Bank located at 3754 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
This month’s guest speakers will be gubernatorial candidates Woody Thrasher and Brooke Lunsford. Also speaking will be Putnam County Commissioner Steve Andes and Commission candidates Brian Ellis and Brenden Long. Many other public officials and candidates for public office will be in attendance. This meeting will present a great opportunity for attendees to meet their elected officials, as well as connect with other Republicans from across Putnam County and West Virginia.
For more information, contact Club President Tony Hodge by phone or text message at 304-972-7950 or Club Vice President Cindy Farley at 304-382-5841.
Parkinson’s and MS support group meets on first Mondays
HURRICANE — The Parkinson’s and MS Support Group will meet from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in the fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Hurricane.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
Hurricane Youth Soccer Club hosting in-person sign-ups
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Youth Soccer Club will host in-person signups from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Valley Park.
The registration will be at the lower shelter by the pond.
Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC taking orders for Easter eggs
The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter Eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, chocolate cream, cherry nut, maple nut and the most favorite of all, peanut butter dipped in your choice of white, milk or dark chocolate.
Each egg is hand decorated. Cost is $4.
The eggs will be available for pick-up on Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Also, on that day, books, crafts, baked goodies and hot dogs will be on sale for the Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903 or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject Easter Eggs, by March 27. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Democratic Executive Committee meeting
The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield. Ben Barkey is the chairman.
For further information, call 304-727-1509.
Saving Vintage hosting Winter Garage Sale on March 7
HURRICANE — Saving Vintage, a resale shop at 401 Midland Trail, Hurricane, will host a Winter Garage Sale from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Items for sale include furniture, glassware, pictures, books and many household items. Free hot chocolate will be served to shoppers.
Poca Baptist to host free spring family moving night on March 13
POCA — Poca Baptist Church, 130 Main St., Poca, will host a free Spring Family Movie Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The church will serve food and drinks.
Buffalo Library hosting craft supply swap on March 7
BUFFALO — The Buffalo Library, 3530 Buffalo Road, will host a Craft Supply Swap from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Looking to try a new craft but don’t want to invest a lot of money? Are you looking to downsize and have craft supplies that need a new home?
Donations of new or gently used items for the swap may be dropped off at the Buffalo Library on March 4 during regular business hours.
Early Bird tickets will be given to people who donate items.
Everyone is welcome to browse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., even if you do not bring a donation. Any remaining items will be donated to nonprofit organizations.
For more information, call the Buffalo Library at 304-937-3538.
Tri-County Y’s Shamrock Shenanigans
HURRICANE — Tri-County Y’s Shamrock Shenanigans 5K is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
Organizers hope this inaugural 5K will become an annual favorite.
Awards will be given for top finishers, and top finishers in each age group. The race will be followed by a costume contest and after party.
Packet pick-up begins at 9 a.m.; race begins at 10 a.m.
Register at https://bit.ly/2QSidlj.
SCOTT DEPOT — As part of its 40th anniversary weekend, Teays Valley Christian School will host a car show and bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
The car show will take place outside on the school parking lot, while festivities take place inside the school — including a bazaar with multiple vendors.
Vendors are still being accepted. Contact Aubrey Morris at a.morris@tvcswv.org.
There will also be an Alumni Basketball Game & Skills Challenge, including 3-point and dunk contest, from 12-4 p.m. March 14 at the school.
The school is located at 6562 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot.
WINFIELD — Winfield High School Marching General Band Boosters will host Designer Handbag Bingo from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the high school.
Designer purses will be awarded as prizes. Proceeds will go toward uniforms, instruments, and a new band room/concession stand.
Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Extra cards, tips, and raffles will be available, along with full concessions.
Doors open at noon; Bingo starts at 1 p.m.
Reserve a spot by searching for Designer Handbag Bingo by WHS Marching General Band Boosters on Facebook.
POCA — Poca Baptist Church, 130 Main St., Poca, will host its third annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Free breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, and drinks. Each family will receive one free printed photograph, and can take as many photos as they would like with personal cameras and cell phones.
HURRICANE — A Zumbathon for CARES is planned for 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, at Power Up Sports & Wellness, 3540 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Join Zumba Fitness instructors Dance Fitness with S and B Sarah Brandy and Zumba Fitness with Ash Ashley to shake it for a local fundraiser for Community Autism Resources & Education Systems- CARES.
CARES is a not-for-profit organization that works to support individuals and families in the autism spectrum (ASD) and developmental disability community by providing resources for life enrichment in a safe and respectful environment.
A minimum $10 donation is appreciated.
HURRICANE — Denim and Diamonds 2020, a fundraiser for United Way of Central West Virginia, is planned for 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. This night of dancing, food and fun will benefit United Way of Central WV programs and services.
Tickets and tables available now by calling 304-340-3500.
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County YMCA is hosting its Underwater Egg Hunt 2020 from 1 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the aquatic center at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The event can accommodate 60 participants per times slot, which are 1-2:30 p.m.; 3-430 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
Register at http://bit.ly/2FbnxsW.
HURRICANE — Meow Cat Rescue WV will host Designer Purse BINGO from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at the former Magic Mart location, 344 Liberty Square, Hurricane.
The organization has over $7,000 worth of purses from Tory Burch, Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Vera Bradley.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and BINGO starts at 6 p.m.
Proceeds will help Meow Cat Rescue’s mission to rescue adoptable lost, abandoned or surrendered cats and kittens in the Tri-State area.
Early bird pricing until March 20 is $20 and $25 after/at the door and includes 9 faces per game/20 games in a packet. There will also be special raffle games, tips, 50/50 raffle, extra game packets, silent auction items and concessions.
Registration can be done at www.meowcatrescuewv.com/bingo. For more information or to register or donate online, visit www.facebook.com/meowcatrescuewv.
HURRICANE — West Teays Elementary PTO will host Bingo Night from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the school, 2543 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Baskets, bags and more will be awarded as prizes. Concessions will be available.
WINFIELD — Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, in partnership with the West Virginia High School Rodeo Association, will host a High School Rodeo Competition the weekend of March 27-29 at the Winfield Riding Club in Winfield.
Contestants will come from West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
Participation in rodeo events is limited to contestants who are registered members of a High School Rodeo Association. Spectators are invited to attend all three days of rodeo competition.
Events will include Barrel Racing, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping.
The proceeds from this event will benefit Southern District 4-H Horse Camp, the Camp Virgil Tate Barn Fund and the WV High School Rodeo Association.
HURRICANE — The 157th anniversary of the Battle of Hurricane Bridge will be commemorated with a Battlefield Tour conducted by local historian and author Dr. Philip Hatfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.
The tour begins at the Hurricane Elementary School parking lot at 300 Harbor Lane. A shuttle will take the group to the battlefield.
BUFFAL0 — Gritt’s Farm, 864 Gritt Road, Buffalo, will host an Adult Easter Egg Hunt from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
There will be games and food at the farm and chances to win prizes from Gritt’s and local businesses. Three hunts are planned — noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Cost is $40 for entry into the egg hunt, a meal, drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and treats to bring home. $5 will be donated to the Gritt’s Farm Scholarship Fund.
Get tickets online at grittsfarm.ticketleap.com.
St. ALBANS — Julia Coney will teach a painting class, “Floral Wreath,” from 10 a.m. until noon on March 4 at Cre8 Studios, 76/78 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.
The class is open to ages 5 through adults. Cost is $25.
Students will learn simple tole painting techniques to create a springtime wreath and their initial on canvas. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No experience necessary.
Sign up on Facebook at CRe8 Studios Upstairs, or email karen@cre8studiosupstairs.com.
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will host a Dinner Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
The cost is $14 per person. Guest Speaker will be Cathy Kunkel, Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District.
Members are asked to bring a door prize. RSVP by Friday, March 6, by calling 304-727-1509.
Large Vendor and Craft Show in Scott Depot on March 21
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is the site for a large craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Over 90 vendors and crafters will be present. Concessions will also be available. For more information, contact Angela at 304-993-4886.
The event is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group as they are raising money to attend an international youth convention in Florida.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings are planned for Friday, March 6, at Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 will be screened in the areas of speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to scheduled an appointment.
Putnam Master Gardeners to Conduct 2020 Fruit Tree Fundraiser
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its 2020 fruit tree fundraiser during the months of February and March. Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association. Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with our Master Gardener representative, Mike Roth.
To place an order or for further information, call Mike Roth at 304-545-2048 or email him at cmichaelroth@hotmail.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Orders must be received by Feb. 29.