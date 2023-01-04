Kids event set for Feb. 3 in Winfield
WINFIELD — The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield.
The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
Hurricane Crush Run set for Feb. 4
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Crush Run presented by Little Caesars is set for Feb. 4 at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park.
Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and Kids Run. All proceeds go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance.
Snowball softball event set for Feb. 4-5
HURRICANE — The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is planned for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The military and first responders bracket will be on Feb. 4, followed by the open bracket on Feb. 5. Cost to enter is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players.
Concessions will be available for purchase. This is a charitable event and proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment and updates to the park.
Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form to sign your team up. Follow the event and read general rules on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/17587995 44486342/
Bingo games offered in Eleanor on Thursday
ELEANOR — Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Free open gym time set at ZoneOut Sports
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.
Tickets on sale for Boatfest event
HURRICANE — Tickets are on sale now for Boatfest, West Virginia’s premiere retro computing event, which is set for June 23-25 in the Copper Room above O’Connolly’s Irish Pub in Hurricane.
More than 20 vintage computers and consoles — including Atari, Apple, Commodore, Nintendo, and Sega — will be set up, as well as trivia contests, high score competitions, and more.
Because of capacity, a limited number of tickets are available.
Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “Boatfest 2023” in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Jan 6.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Bridge groups seek players and subs
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m.
Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.