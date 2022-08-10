Sobriety checkpoint set for Aug. 13
HURRICANE, W.Va. — An evening sobriety checkpoint will be conducted by West Virginia State Police on Saturday, Aug. 13, on Route 34 in Hurricane.
From 6 p.m. to midnight, the checkpoint will be in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Putnam County.
The checkpoint is designed to stop drivers who are under the influence, but will include other enforcement activities such as reckless driving, speeding, and seat belt violations.
An alternative checkpoint has been designated along Route 34 in front of the old Teays Valley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
To report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists, or criminal violations, call the WVSP at *SP (*77).
Monthly Gospel Sing set for Aug. 12
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The featured group will be Sincere Revival Quartet, from southeast Ohio.
Additional singers will include soloist Rick Towe from Point Pleasant, and David & Sheila Bowen from Spencer, West Virginia.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Neighborhood Block Party set for Aug. 13
HURRICANE — Community Church will host a Neighborhood Block Party from 4 until 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at 212 Dudding Ave., Hurricane.
All are invited to celebrate the new school year with games, fun, food and music.
Family Fun Day set at Teays Valley Church of God
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a Family Fun Day from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The event will feature a kids’ clothing giveaway; inflatables; face painting; a petting zoo; free food and more.
“We are excited to bring our community together for some family friendly fun,” said Children’s Pastor Katy Kincaid.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Band boosters rummage sale set for Aug. 13
WINFIELD — Winfield High School Band Boosters will host a huge rummage sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the high school.
All the band families have come together, cleaned out their houses, and are ready to raise some money for the band. Lots of items will be available, including household items, furniture, clothes, shoes, collectibles and more.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Aug. 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help.
Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Camp Appalachia Golf Tournament on Aug. 15
HURRICANE — Sleepy Hollow Golf Club will host the Camp Appalachia Golf Tournament from 9 a.m. until noon on Aug. 15.
This will be a fun day of golf, food, contests, prizes more.
Register online at CampAppalachia.org.