Baby Love Pantry set for Dec. 18
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next day for the pantry will be Friday, Dec. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required. Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Fruit tree fundraiser starts in February
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its 2020 fruit tree fundraiser during the months of February and March.
Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association.
Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with Master Gardener representative Mike Roth.
To place an order or for further information, call Roth at 304-545-2048 or email him at cmichaelroth@hotmail.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Orders must be received by Feb. 29.
Sobriety checkpoint set for Dec. 17
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Dec. 17, on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the West Virginia State Police in Hurricane.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations. The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use its *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.