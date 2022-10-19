CARES Spooktacular set for Oct. 22
SCOTT DEPOT — The 2022 CARES Spooktacular — a sensory-friendly Halloween event — is planned for 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Camp Appalachia.
The event will include trunk-or-treat, hayrides, pumpkin decorating, costume contests, games, and treats. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 859887841656390/
Candidate Forum set at Sleepy Hollow
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate Forum at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
The event will include lunch at a cost of $15.
To register, go to the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, click on Events, then the candidate forum, where there is a registration link.
Spooky Trivia Night set for Oct. 25
TEAYS VALLEY — The main branch of the Putnam County Library will host Spooky Trivia Night from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Compete individually or as a team, and ages from middle school to adult are welcome.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1473883809742028/
Flu vaccination clinic set for Oct. 25
POCA — The Putnam County Health Department will offer a flu vaccination clinic from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Poca Middle School.
All community members are welcome. A parent or guardian must be present with children.
Flu shots are also available Monday through Friday at the Health Department in Winfield. Walk in or call ahead at 304-757-2541 to schedule.
Winfield Nazarene offers Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26
WINFIELD — Winfield Nazarene invites children to a Trunk or Treat on the church parking lot from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Candy and free hot dogs will be handed out as long as supplies last.
The church is located at 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield.
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in The Buffalo Historic Square along Rt. 62 in Buffalo, will host a Homecoming Service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Richard Justice with special singing by Faith’s Promise.
A covered-dish dinner will follow the Service.
Everyone is welcome to attend and help the church celebrate 189 years as a congregation and 152 years in the church sanctuary.
WINFIELD — If you or somebody you know are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October, your “new arrival” could be honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 2 with gifts. This will mark the 31st year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the October baby must be registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31. The baby and family must live in Putnam County and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
POCA — The Bridge will host a Fall and Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Bridge is located at the former Scarlet Oaks Country Club, 279 Dairy Road, Poca.
There will also be a car show at the same time. Entry fee is $10 day of show, and trophies will be awarded.
Interested vendors may call Jennifer Rutherford at 304-881-4744 or email her at jrutherford723@gmail.com.
HURRICANE — Applications are available for crafters and vendors for the annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. The event is sponsored by the United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette.
The fee is $20 for a booth space.
Crafters and vendors interested in an application should call the church office at 304-562-5903 or Ruth Blankenship at 304-542-8281.
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will have its annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the church.
Local and regional crafters will sell their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10-by-10-foot space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5).
For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline of Nov. 15, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Oct. 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.