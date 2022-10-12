Homecoming service set at church
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in The Buffalo Historic Square along Rt. 62 in Buffalo, will host a Homecoming Service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Richard Justice with special singing by Faith’s Promise.
A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.
Everyone is welcome to attend and help the church celebrate 189 years as a congregation and 152 years in the church sanctuary.
Kids developmental screenings set
WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools will offer developmental screenings on Oct. 14 at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 will be screened in the areas of speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
To make an appointment, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
Future 4-Her baby registration open
WINFIELD — If you or somebody you know are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October, your “new arrival” could be honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 2 with gifts. This will mark the 31st year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the October baby must be registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31. The baby and family must live in Putnam County and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
Second-Friday Gospel Sing set for Oct. 14
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
The featured group will be “God’s Anointed,” from Logan, West Virginia.
Additional singers will include the “Heritage Trio” from Fraziers Bottom, and soloist Bro. Ron Shamblin from Sissonville.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship with refreshments and finger foods will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Buffalo Octoberfest is set for Oct. 15
BUFFALO — The Buffalo Octoberfest is set for 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, at 76 Shoppers Circle in Buffalo.
Admission is free. There will be music, food, crafts, free pony rides, free petting zoo, free kids inflatables, apple-butter making, antiques and a flea market.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1095301188015147/.
The Bridge to host Fall and Christmas Craft show
POCA — The Bridge will host a Fall and Christmas Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Bridge is located at the former Scarlet Oaks Country Club, 279 Dairy Road, Poca.
There will also be a car show at the same time. Entry fee is $10 day of show, and trophies will be awarded.
Interested vendors may call Jennifer Rutherford at 304-881-4744 or email her at jrutherford723@gmail.com.
Applications available for Fall Festival vendors
HURRICANE — Applications are available for crafters and vendors for the annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. The event is sponsored by the United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette.
The fee is $20 for a booth space.
Crafters and vendors interested in an application should call the church office at 304-562-5903 or Ruth Blankenship at 304-542-8281.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts Fall Fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will have its annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the church.
Local and regional crafters will sell their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10-by-10-foot space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first-come, first-served basis for $5).
For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline of Nov. 15, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.