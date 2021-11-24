Yuletide in the Park set for Nov. 27
HURRICANE — Yuletide in the Park at Valley Park kicks off Saturday, Nov. 27, with a Small Business Saturday vendor event at the Commons Marketplace from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There will be a wreath-making event from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 29; adult-child craft night from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30; a gingerbread house-making party from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1; Christmas cookie decorating from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2.
The big event — the Christmas tree lighting — is planned for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3.
The Grand Yuletide Celebration will then take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Yuletide in the Park has become a yearly tradition hosted by Valley Park.
This year, the WV Cupcake Festival has partnered with Valley Park for the event. You can follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 274826281158214/.
Sponsors needed for blessings program
HURRICANE — Sponsors are still needed for Hurricane’s annual Christmas Blessings program.
The Christmas Blessings program was designed to meet the needs of families (such as clothing and shoes), and also the “wants” that are on kids’ wish lists. Sponsors should anticipate spending $125-$150 per child to fulfill both their “need” list and “wish” list.
Please note: Do not wrap the gifts.
If you cannot make the time commitment to shop for your sponsored child, the city is also accepting monetary donations.
To register as a sponsor or to donate money, visit https://www.hurricanewv.com/sponsor-a-child-for-christmas.
Hurricane Christmas Parade set for Dec. 11
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Christmas Parade will spread cheer through the downtown area beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The parade route will be from Hurricane Bridge Park (just past Hurricane Middle School) to First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 851459238876045/
City of Hurricane’s decorating contest open
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane’s Christmas Decorating Contest is now open.
The three categories are Traditional, Clark Griswold and Crazy Inflatables.
Go to https://www.hurricanewv.com/christmascontest for more details.
Church bazaar to take place on Dec. 4
BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Women’s Society will host a church bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Church Fellowship Hall. Arts and crafts, new and used items, cookies, candy and much more will be for sale to get you ready for the Christmas season.
The ladies will also serve a spaghetti dinner. Cost is $7 for adults, and $5 for children. You can dine in, pick up, or get free delivery within the Buffalo city limits by calling or text 304-932-3147 to place your order.
Everyone is welcome.
Hurricane Civic Chorus hosting free concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus presents “Believe!,” a concert featuring the timeless sounds of the season, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
The concert is free; donations are welcome.
Shop Small event set for Nov. 27
HURRICANE — Shop Small in downtown Hurricane with Drip’s Cafe on Main and several friends from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
Drip’s will have live music throughout the day, four local authors stopping by for readings, signings, and book sales. Come out and shop till you drop on Main Street and see what all downtown has to offer.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 695212078122783/
Screenings for kids takes place on Dec. 3
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be offered Friday, Dec. 3, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Dec. 3.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.