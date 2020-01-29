Democratic Women’s dinner meeting set
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will host a dinner meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club. Hurricane.
Cost for dinner is $14; members are asked to bring a door prize.
RSVP by Friday, Feb. 7, by calling 304-727-1509.
Hurricane students on UK College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list
LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 1,950 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky.
Among the students honored are:
Lauren Duespohl of Hurricane: During this term, Lauren’s academic major was mathematical economics.
Julia Acevedo of Hurricane: During this term, Julia’s academic major was neuroscience.
Ashlyn Pechon of Hurricane: During this term, Ashlyn’s academic major was psychology.
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
These high-achieving students have put in the time and effort needed to meet the academic requirements for the Dean’s List and demonstrated a commitment to learning.
Hurricane Polar Plunge set for Feb. 1
HURRICANE — The 2020 Hurricane Polar Plunge is set for 3:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Hurricane City Park.
The Hurricane Polar Plunge has quickly become a “must do” event for the area. There is always high energy and enthusiasm as participants jump into the freezing water.
This exciting evening also includes the post-plunge party at Fireside Grille.
Memorial service to mark the anniversary of USAT Dorchester
WINFIELD — At 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, the American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 at the Winfield Presbyterian Church on Ferry Street will have a Four Chaplains Memorial Service to mark the anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester by a U-boat in the North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943. Among the 672 who died were four U.S. Army chaplains, who gave their life jackets to others.
Following the service, a covered dish dinner will be held at the Winfield Community Center. The public is invited.
Free ACT Math Prep Review in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — In preparation for the next ACT Test, Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free review from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 1. The class will be led by a certified math teacher.
To register your student, call 304-757-9222. Space is limited.
Teays Valley Church of God is now located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Church at the Depot hosts Night to Shine on Feb. 7
SCOTT DEPOT — The Church at the Depot will host the 2020 Night to Shine from 6 until 9 p.m. on Feb. 7.
This is an unforgettable, worldwide prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.
Guest registration is now open, but walk-ins are also welcome on event night. Visit https://churchatthedepot.com/night-to-shine/ to register, to learn more details, or to find out how to volunteer.
Free Dealing with Dementia Seminar in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Family caregivers are the backbone of community-based services, providing over $450 billion of unpaid services across this nation. To support our local family caregivers of people with dementia, Teays Valley Church of God is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide. This guide provides over 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day.
Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.