REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Hurricane hosts decorating contest
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is hosting its annual Christmas Decorating Contest. Residents are encouraged to deck out their homes and register by Dec. 14.
Residences must be within Hurricane city limits to be eligible.
Registration forms and contest guidelines can be found online at hurricanewv.com, or at City Hall. For more information, call 304-562-5896 or email events@hurricanewv.com.
Holiday craft event set for Nov. 14-15
HURRICANE — Holiday Craft and Vending Event, hosted by The Craft Shack, is set for 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 at 3216 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
There will be more than 20 vendors with a variety of crafts and other items.
Evening Market scheduled Nov. 21
HURRICANE — Drip’s Cafe on Main will host a Main Street Evening Market from 3 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
There will be locally made products and local vendors with gift ideas for the holidays. All vendors are local residents who are makers, farmers, or direct sales persons. The coffee shop will be open with full drink menu and baked goods. Kitchen will be closed.
Messy Masterpieces planned for Nov. 24
HURRICANE — So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse will offer Thanksgiving Week Messy Masterpieces at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Commons at Valley Park.
Geared toward children ages 2-5. Social distancing will be followed. Buy tickets at sokaiunlimited.com.
Cross Lanes church hosts Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
HURRICANE — The Commons Marketplace at Valley Park is looking for local small businesses that need a storefront for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
The Commons is offering booth rentals for $25 from 1 until 7 p.m. on Nov. 28.
For more information, email emily@putnamcountyparks.com.