Church of God to host rummage sale
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a large rummage sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The church will also sell hot dogs and various other food items.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Church yard sale planned Aug. 5, 6
CROSS LANES — Set Free Ministries will host a church yard sale from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6.
The church is located at 638 Cross Lanes Drive.
Church Gospel Sing planned for Aug. 12
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The featured group will be Sincere Revival Quartet, from southeast Ohio.
Additional singers will include soloist Rick Towe from Point Pleasant, and David & Sheila Bowen from Spencer, West Virginia.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Sleepy Hollow to have tournament
HURRICANE — Sleepy Hollow Golf Club will host the Camp Appalachia Golf Tournament from 9 a.m. until noon on Aug. 15.
This will be a fun day of golf, food, contests, prizes more.
Register online at CampAppalachia.org.
Women’s Conference set for Aug. 11 in Buffalo
BUFFALO — The 2022 Women’s Conference is set for 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Inc.
This event — sponsored annually by the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and the Putnam Chamber Network of Women (NOW) — focuses on being a woman in business. Speaker topics include leadership, business development and mentorship.
This conference is highly recommended for social networking potential, education, corporate sponsorship opportunities and business promotion.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 380438497520407/
Family Fun Day set for Aug. 13 at Teays Valley church
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a Family Fun Day from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The event will feature a kids’ clothing giveaway; inflatables; face painting; a petting zoo; free food and more.
“We are excited to bring our community together for some family friendly fun,” said Children’s Pastor Katy Kincaid.
Mountain Bike Race planned for Aug. 6
BUFFALO — The Gritt’s Farm Mountain Bike Race — part of the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail Race and Ride Series — is set for Aug. 6.
The 5K will include a timed grass and gravel race for all ages, plus a free strider race for ages 1-5.
Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4
Register at runsignup.com.
The race is sponsored by the Putnam, Mason and Nitro convention and visitors bureaus and APTiming.
Winfield High Boosters to have rummage sale
WINFIELD — Winfield High School Band Boosters will host a huge rummage sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the high school.
All the band families have come together, cleaned out their houses, and are ready to raise some money for the band. Lots of items will be available, including household items, furniture, clothes, shoes, collectibles and more.
Cross Lanes UMC hosts Baby Love Pantry on Aug. 5
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Aug. 5.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive- thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.