Join the Hurricane Civic Chorus
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this spring. Beginning Jan. 25, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years of age and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or follow the chorus on Facebook.
Camp Appalachia offers classes
SCOTT DEPOT — Camp Appalachia is offering a Wilderness Survival Camp for ages 11-17 on Jan. 14-16.
The camp is located at 62 Camp Appalachia Way, Scott Depot.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 424848029140298/ or email R.Withrow@campappalachia.org for more information or to apply for financial assistance.
Jade Daniels on SRU’s dean’s list
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania — Jade Daniels of Hurricane was recognized on Slippery Rock University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Slippery Rock University, founded in 1889, is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
Today, it is a four-year, public, coeducational, comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,400 students.
Austin Womack on OWU dean’s list
DELAWARE, Ohio — Austin Womack, of Hurricane, has been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.
To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is a private liberal arts university located in Delaware, Ohio, offering more than 70 undergraduate majors and competing in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Jan. 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.