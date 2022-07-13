Fitness Friday is set to meet at Fairy Trial
HURRICANE — Fitness Friday: Walk the Fairy Trail is set for 10 a.m. on July 15.
Every Friday in July, the Putnam County Library encourages people to get outside and try new ways of being fit in Putnam County, in partnership with West Virginia American Water.
For Fitness Friday on July 15, participants should meet at the head of the Fairy Trail in Valley Park to walk the trail with library staff, discovering magic around every corner and inspiring a love of nature.
All ages are welcome, and this trail is generally appropriate for even inexperienced hikers.
Pro wrestling event set for July 16
HURRICANE — Battleground Wrestling presents Operation Urgent Fury Live Pro Wrestling at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Valley Park Conference Center.
The event will feature Fuego Del Sol and more.
Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased at the door on the night of the event or online at battlegroundwrestlingwv.com.
The show will be preceded by a Believe in the Fire Pro Wrestling Seminar from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the conference center. Cost is $40. Reserve a spot online at battlegroundwrestlingwv.com or by calling 304-437-2860.
Dillon Carmichael at Putnam County Fair
ELEANOR — The Putnam County Fair presents Dillon Carmichael at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
Tickets will be available at the gate for $10.
Tickets include admission to the fair, carnival rides and concert.
The 2022 Putnam County Fair continues through July 16 in Eleanor.
Large birds on display at Valley Park
HURRICANE — Owls and eagles and falcons, oh my! Come to the large shelter at Valley Park at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, to meet some of the largest birds West Virginia has to offer, cared for and rehabilitated by Three Rivers Avian Center.
The free presentation is sponsored by the Putnam County Library.
Fish program for kids set for July 21
BUFFALO — “Troutin’ About — Learning about Fish Habitats” will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Buffalo branch of the Putnam County Library.
Kids can experience what it’s like to be a fish in a West Virginia stream in this interactive program provided by WVDEP.
Bluegrass festival set at Valley Park on July 23
HURRICANE — A new bluegrass festival — Pickin’ in the Park — is coming to Valley Park on July 23.
Featuring bands like Johnny Staats & the Delivery Boys, Five and Dime, Ridgetop, and The Putnam Family, this festival will also include local food and crafts vendors.
Chamber of Commerce to host State of the City
WINFIELD — Lunch Bites: State of the City is planned for 1-2 p.m. on July 13 at the Winfield Chamber of Commerce.
Come hear a presentation on the state of the city by our leaders.
Lunch is $10. Register by contacting the Winfield Chamber at 620-221-2420.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be July 15.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive- thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.