Wellness Coalition to meet on Nov. 8
WINFIELD — The Putnam Wellness Coalition will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Putnam Health Department in Winfield.
Join us if you would like to help make Putnam County a safe drug-free place to live, work, play, and raise a family.
Church to host annual turkey dinner on Nov. 10
HURRICANE — A Community Turkey Dinner with all “the trimmings” will be served 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Carry-out dinners will be available.
Tickets can be purchased at the church office before Nov. 3. Adults, $9; children under 12, $5; under 3 free.
For more information, please contact the church office, 304-562-5903 or Jan Rowsey, 304-562-2053.
There will be limited tickets at the door. For directions, check out www.forrestburdette.com.
Dem Women’s luncheon meeting set for Nov. 16
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a luncheon meeting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane.
The cost for lunch is $14 per person.
The club will elect officers.
RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 304-727-1509.
Democratic Committee meets on Nov. 19
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield.
For further information, call 304-727-1509.
Crafters sought for craft fair on Dec. 7 in Hurricane
HURRICANE — West Teays Elementary in Hurricane is seeking crafters/vendors for its 19th annual Craft Fair. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the former Magic Mart building at 300 Liberty Square Shopping Center.
If you’re interested in reserving a space or for more information, contact Kelli Middaugh at WTECraftFair@yahoo.com or 304-549-4761.
Santa’s workshop and holiday open house set for Dec. 7
CHARLESTON — Edgewood Summit, located at 300 Baker Lane, Charleston, will host its annual Santa’s Workshop and Open House from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Edgewood Summit’s annual Santa’s Workshop is the place to find one-of-kind treasures. Local vendors will be on hand to offer a wide assortment of gifts and crafts. Kids can visit with Santa while parents shop. Santa will be onsite from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be live entertainment and the Courtyard Café will be open for lunch.
For more information, email mromine@edgewoodsummit.com.
Griefshare seminar planned at CAMC Family Resource Center
CHARLESTON — The Rev. Brenda Kraft, along with psychologist, Janet Walters, is leading a two-hour seminar at CAMC Family Resource Center next to Women’s and Children’s Hospital from 6 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 11. This seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. You will learn how to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips on surviving social events, and how to discover true hope for your future.
For easy registration go to www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/31765. Seating is limited so please register early. Light refreshments will be served.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned on Nov. 28
HURRICANE — The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Hurricane is hosting its 31st annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, providing full, free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in Hurricane and surrounding communities.
The meals are served on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and include turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Meals can be obtained in three ways: free delivery, pick-up, or served at the Valley Park Conference Center, which is located at 1 Valley Park Road in Hurricane. To order meals, call 304-562-6419, or to volunteer to serve, call 304-610-3054.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts annual Fall Fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and Vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.