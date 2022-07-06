Monthly Gospel Sing set for July 8
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly, Second- Friday Gospel Sing, at 7 p.m. on July 8.
This month’s featured group is The Inheritance Quartet, from Kenna West Virginia. Additional singers will include soloist Jimmy Howson, from Athens, Ohio; and Robert Fulton, a pianist and singer who formerly performed with the Gold City Quartet.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Free spaghetti dinner on July 9
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God invites the entire community to a free spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.
Following the dinner, David Cain, world-class juggler, will present a free evening of entertainment. Cain has appeared on the “Today Show” and will appear on “America’s Got Talent” this summer.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step, in Scott Depot. To RSVP for the dinner and show, call 304-757-9222.
Rock & Read set at Poca Library
POCA — Rock & Read with Tony M. Music at the Poca Library from 10 a.m. until1 p.m. on July 12.
Kids from infant to second grade and up learn to rock in this beginner music class taught by professional musician and music educator Tony M. Music. Using instruments, literature, and movement, everyone can join the band.
State of the City set for July 13
WINFIELD — Lunch Bites: State of the City is planned for 1-2 p.m. on July 13 at the Winfield Chamber of Commerce.
Come hear a presentation on the state of the city by our leaders.
Lunch is $10. Register by contacting the Winfield Chamber at 620-221-2420.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be July 15.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive- thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.