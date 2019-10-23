Winfield UMC hosting trunk-or-treat Oct. 23
WINFIELD — Winfield United Methodist Church will host trunk-or-treat and a fall festival at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
All are welcome to dress in costume (decorate your vehicle if you like) and trunk-or-treat with the church. There will also be festival games and prizes, a cake walk and crafts.
For more information, call the church office at 304-586-3795.
Free ‘Trunk or Treat’ candy, coat giveaway
SCOTT DEPOT — All of the kids in the community are invited to “Trunk or Treat” from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. The event will feature decorated car trunks and characters in kid-friendly costumes who will give out candy to all of the “Trunk or Treaters.”
The church’s pastor, Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt commented, “We’re expecting 1,200 kids this year. We enjoy the opportunity to connect with the families in Teays Valley. The kids always have a blast! We will be giving away coats for any child in need as long as supplies last.” Kids are encouraged to dress in costume for this fun, Fall Harvest event. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185
Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 757-9222 for more information.
Crafters sought for upcoming craft fair
HURRICANE — West Teays Elementary in Hurricane is seeking crafters/vendors for its 19th annual Craft Fair. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the former Magic Mart building at 300 Liberty Square Shopping Center.
If you’re interested in reserving a space or for more information, contact Kelli Middaugh at WTECraftFair@yahoo.com or 304-549-4761.
Forrest Burdette to host annual Fall Festival
HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, are sponsoring the annual Arts, Crafts and Book event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Crafters and vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, including jewelry, unusual and hand-crafted wood items, one-of-a-kind specialty bags, unique fabric and tole-painted gifts, and more will be available for holiday shopping.
There will also be baked goods and candies, the “famous” Forrest Burdette hot dogs, barbeques and drinks for sale. Come visit with friends and look for gifts and decorations for “those special in your life.”
The United Methodist Women support local, state and world mission projects with funds raised from community events.
For directions to the church, check out the web site, www.forrestburdette.com.
Parking will be available on the Virginia Avenue and Conner Street parking lots. For more information, call the church office at 304-562-5903.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned on Nov. 28
HURRICANE — The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Hurricane is hosting its 31st annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, providing full, free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in Hurricane and surrounding communities.
The meals are served on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and include turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Meals can be obtained in three ways: free delivery, pick-up, or served at the Valley Park Conference Center, which is located at 1 Valley Park Road in Hurricane. To order meals, call 304-562-6419, or to volunteer to serve, call 304-610-3054.
John Henson Senior Center to host dance on Oct. 25
HURRICANE — The John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., will host a dance featuring the band No Regrets from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Admission is $5 per person, and doors open at 5 p.m. There will be free food and refreshments.
Proceeds will benefit the John Henson Senior Fund. For more information, call 304-562-9451.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts annual Fall Fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and Vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Hurricane Civic Chorus open to all newcomers
HURRICANE — Do you like to sing?
The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this fall. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
Teays Valley Newcomers meet on second Thursday
TEAYS VALLEY — The Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors will meet for monthly luncheons on the second Thursday of each month through May. Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral on Goff Mountain Road, and include a brief business meeting, program and lunch buffet.
The Newcomers and Neighbors Club is a nonprofit women’s social group with activities such as bowling, cards, bunco, and movies, and is open to women in the area who want to expand their social group. If you are interested in attending the luncheon, make a reservation by calling Pat at 304-562-2100. For more information, visit www.newcomerswv.com.