Murder mystery dinner on Feb. 10, 11
HURRICANE — Murder and Merriment will present a Valentine’s weekend murder mystery dinner theater program, “Murder at the Bunny Tail Mansion,” on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive in Hurricane.
The dinner buffet menu includes beef tenderloin medallions with red wine demi-glace sauce, oven-roasted salmon over Mediterranean rice pilaf, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, tossed salad, Oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, Swedish meatballs, and a variety of desserts.
Dinner theater show times are 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 5 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. Tickets are $48 per guest for Sleepy Hollow members and $55 per guest for non-members. To RSVP or receive more information, call 304-757-9416.
CARES Gala to take place in Valley Park
HURRICANE — The second annual CARES Gala will take place in the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane on Saturday, Feb. 11. Funds raised will go to support Community Autism Resources and Education Systems’ monthly family programs, advocacy and education for caregivers, and training area therapy providers.
The gala will begin with a cocktail hour, the opening of silent auction bidding, and a wine pull at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of donor and volunteer appreciation awards. A party will follow, with dancing and music from Bravo Live DJ.
Tickets are $80 (single), $150 (couple) or $600 for a table for eight. Tickets and more information about the gala are available at wvcares.ticketleap.com/cares-gala.
Free Souper Bowl Dinner set at Buffalo UMC
BUFFALO — The congregation of Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square on St. Rt. 62, invites everyone to a free Souper Bowl Dinner beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
A variety of soups, sandwiches, and deserts will be served.
“Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite sports team shirt or jersey and enjoy fellowship together as we participate in the national Souper Bowl of Caring to collect canned Soup for the local Food Pantry. Please feel free to bring in a can of Soup to help in our donation effort. Everyone is welcome,” the church stated in a news release.
For more information check out our Facebook Page.
Roadway input sought in online public survey
CHARLESTON — With the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating fatalities and serious injury crashes on roadways in Kanawha and Putnam counties, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, in coordination with state and local agencies, is leading the development of a plan to identify strategies and data-driven improvements to increase transportation safety for all users of the region’s roadways.
To receive public input, an online public survey is being conducted through Friday, Feb. 17, to solicit and identify transportation safety concerns in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
The public survey can be accessed at forms.office.com/r/7CCefkhSEF. For more information, call 304-744-4258 or email mail@wvregion3.org.
St. John’s UMC book club to meet on Feb. 21
SCOTT DEPOT — The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The book for discussion will be “No River Too Wide” by Emily Richards. Other books for discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, March 21; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; “Icy Sparks” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16; and “The Key to Circus Mom Highway” by Allyson Rice, June 20.
All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K on March 18
HURRICANE — The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.
The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes.
There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day on Feb. 3
WINFIELD — The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield.
The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
Hurricane Crush Run set for Feb. 4
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Crush Run presented by Little Caesars is set for Feb. 4 at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park.
Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and Kids Run. All proceeds go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance.
Snowball softball tourney set for Feb. 4-5
HURRICANE — The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is planned for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The military and first responders bracket will be on Feb. 4, followed by the open bracket on Feb. 5.
Cost to enter is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
This is a charitable event and proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment and updates to the park.
Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form to sign your team up. Follow the event and read general rules on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1758799544486342/
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Feb. 3.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot. For more information, call 304-415-3194.