Winfield United Methodist Preschool enrolling now
WINFIELD — Winfield United Methodist Preschool is currently enrolling for the 2020-21 school year.
Classes are available for children ages 2 1/2 — 5. Contact the church office 304-586-3795 or Joyce Jarrell 304-543-1660 for more information.
Grant Young of Hurricane Named to UA dean’s list
TUSCALOOSA, Al. — Grant M, Young, of Hurricane, was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for fall 2019.
A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term at UA were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Dem committee meeting takes place on Feb. 18
The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at First State Bank, Community Room, 3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Ben Barkey is the committee chair. For further information, call 304-727-1509.
Master Gardeners to conduct 2020 fruit tree fundraiser
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its 2020 fruit tree fundraiser during the months of February and March. Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association. Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with our Master Gardener representative, Mike Roth.
To place an order or for further information, call Mike Roth at 304-545-2048 or email him at cmichaelroth@hotmail.com . The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Orders must be received by February 29th.
Extension offices hosts dinner meeting on Feb. 19
ELEANOR — The Putnam County Extension Office will be having a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Eleanor Fire Hall (600 Roosevelt Blvd). The speaker will be Bruce Lloyd (WVU Extension-Lewis County) speaking on weed control in pastures/hayfields. A meal will be provided by the Putnam County Farm Bureau.
Please RSVP to the Putnam County Extension Office (304-586-0217) by Feb. 18. Three pesticide recertification credits will be offered at the meeting for private and commercial applicators. If you have any questions, contact Ben Goff at WVU Extension Service for assistance at 304-586-0217.
Programs and activities offered by the West Virginia University Extension Service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, political beliefs, sexual orientation, national origin, and marital or family status.
Dealing with Dementia seminar planned for Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Family caregivers are the backbone of community-based services, providing over $450 billion of unpaid services across this nation. To support our local family caregivers of people with dementia, Teays Valley Church of God is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide. This guide provides over 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day. Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers beginner yoga series
HURRICANE — Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a six-week Beginners Series. $75 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Trinity Yoga offers Intimacy with God through yoga
HURRICANE — Intimacy with God through the practice of yoga is what Trinity Yoga is all about.
Located at 3465 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, Trinity Yoga offers mostly gentle and beginner’s yoga classes for all ages that improve flexibility, improve sleep, and quiet the mind. All classes are gentle and great for beginners. Cost is $12 per class. Check out the class schedule on Facebook (Trinity Yoga of WV) or contact Debbie Jones, RYT, at 304-545-0203.
Valley Woodworkers to meet on second Thursday’s monthly
DUNBAR, W.Va. — Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia Club will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at our Clubhouse at 300 12th St., Dunbar, West Virginia.
Open to all skill levels from novice to professional. Learn how to improve your woodworking skills and share your skills with others. Learn how to safely operate all types of woodworking tools and machinery. Help build toys for the Salvation Army Christmas Toy Project, and build items for you and your family in the Club’s Workshop. Learn more at www.valleywoodworkers.org.
Hurricane Civic Chorus open to all newcomers
HURRICANE — Do you like to sing?
The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
Teays Valley Newcomers club to meet on second Thursdays
TEAYS VALLEY — The Teays Valley Newcomers and Neighbors Club will meet for monthly luncheons on the second Thursday of each month through May. Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral on Goff Mountain Road, and include a brief business meeting, program and lunch buffet.
The Newcomers and Neighbors Club is a nonprofit women’s social group with activities such as bowling, cards, bunco, and movies, and is open to women in the area who want to expand their social group. If you are interested in attending the luncheon, make a reservation by calling Pat at 304-562-2100. For more information, visit www.newcomerswv.com.
HURRICANE — Square dance lessons are offered from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Beginners are welcome.
All are invited for “Great fun, great exercise and good friends.”
For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Boy Scout Troop 36 now meets at St. Timothy’s
HURRICANE — Boy Scout Troop 36, based in Hurricane, invites area youth to come to a meeting and learn more about scouting. The troop stays active with camp outs, summer camp, games, food drives, community service projects and more. The troop meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
For more information, call Dallas Hinchcliffe at 304-617-6908, or Steve Caldwell at 304-562-9233.
Addiction support group offered in Putnam County
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot is hosting an addiction support group ministry called “Made New Ministries.” The group meets on Friday nights at 7 p.m. in the youth building on the east side of the church.
“We have to be part of the solution to the epidemic in our area,” the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release. “Addiction has led to brokenness and hopelessness which are both of great concern to God and us as His followers. Life is being stolen from people, and it isn’t ok for us to sit back and watch people fall into destruction.”
The group is led by someone who knows first-hand what the use of drugs and alcohol can do to a person’s life. Leader Mike McCormick is now four-and-a-half years sober. He is living proof lives can be restored.
The church is located at 6979 Teays Valley Road, just east of exit 40 off I-64, up on the hill. For more information call 304-757-9222.
Putnam Union PSD to meet on first Wednesdays
TEAYS VALLEY — The 2017 Putnam Union PSD water meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the W.Va. 34 Fire Department.
Loved One’s Support Group of Hurricane meets Tuesdays
HURRICANE — A new support group for family members affected by addiction will meet at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Hurricane Church of Christ in Hurricane, located on the hill just past the Hurricane Middle School.
According to a news release from the group, “Addiction is a family issue and will affect 8 to 10 other people. As we deal with the drug and alcohol addiction crisis there is no “one size fits all” method. Every individual is unique; therefore, the more we can learn the better chance we have of truly helping our loved one enter treatment and recovery.”
The group will offer education, encouragement and support.
“We not only encourage family members and loved ones to attend, but also the community, so that we all can better understand how to approach this crisis,” the group stated in the release.
For more information, contact Ed Covert at 304-206-1285.
WINFIELD — On the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon, the Winfield Church of the Nazarene, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield, hosts a food pantry and USDA commodities for those who qualify based on gross monthly income and household size.
Families that qualify may receive food once a month.
For more information, call the church at 304-586-2180.
In accordance with civil rights policy, the USDA prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against by any USDA related activity should write to the USDA, Director: Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C., 20250-9410.
Alzheimer’s Support Group meets monthly at Broadmore
HURRICANE — Broadmore Assisted Living is hosting Alzheimer’s Support Group meetings at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Broadmore Assisted Living is located at 4000 Outlook Drive, Hurricane. There’s a lot to learn and remember when faced with the challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
Led by the team at Broadmore Senior Living, monthly support group meetings are designed to educate, encourage and empower the family and friends of people living with memory loss due to dementia. You’ll learn techniques for dealing with challenging behaviors, how to better navigate the practical daily needs of dementia, and much more. No cost to attend.
For more information call 304-757-4778 or email info@broadmore-teaysvalley.com.
Putnam food inspection reports available online
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Health Department is now posting food inspection reports online at the Putnam County Health Department website, http://pchd.wv.gov.
According to Nasandra Wright, director of environmental services, “Our goal is to educate the public and our permitted facilities. Posting our reports makes our system more transparent.”
Rock & Gem Club invites new members
The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club invites new members and guests. Great for families, fun and educational. No major time commitment, monthly meeting on fourth Sunday. Like us on Facebook. For more information email polina215@frontier.com.
Community Cupboard continues service
HURRICANE — The Christian Community Cupboard continues its service to individuals and families living in Hurricane and surrounding Putnam County communities. The Cupboard distributes food and personal care items to those meeting U.S. Department of Agriculture criteria.
The Cupboard, located behind the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church at 2843 Virginia Ave., Hurricane, is open from 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday and Friday throughout the year. USDA food commodities are provided in accordance with federal law and USDA policy, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write Regional Civil Rights Director, USDA/ FNS, 300 Corporate Boulevard, Robbinsville, NJ 08691- 1598, or to the USDA, Director of Civil Rights, Room 326-W Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or call 202-720-5964.
Al-Anon meetings offered at St. John’s
SCOTT DEPOT — If you need someone to talk to or just to listen, you are invited to Al-Anon meetings at 8 p.m. Fridays at St. John’s Methodist Church, 4013 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot. Meetings are in the lower part of the building. “Don’t hesitate to attend because you feel you’re a stranger; don’t wait. You will find understanding, support and warmhearted people. Help is in Al-Anon,” the group said in a statement. Call 304-757-7698.
Putnam Adult Learning Center is enrolling
HURRICANE — The Putnam Adult Learning Center is open for enrollment. Looking to improve your skills to obtain the new high school equivalency diploma for West Virginia? We can help. Call today to start working toward your future, 304-586-2411.
Writers’ Group meets on third Thursdays
HURRICANE — A Writers’ Group is meeting from 5-6:45 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. The group is led by a published writer. Writers of all levels — whether previously published or aspiring to become published- are invited to this free group. Bring samples of your work for voluntary reading and group critique.