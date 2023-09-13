Car show to honor Wingo
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders Sept. 16 cruise-in will be a memorial car show honoring the late Frank Wingo, who was an active member of the club for several years prior to his passing earlier this year.
The show will held at the Putnam County Bank parking lot (behind McDonald’s) in Hurricane from 4 p.m. until dark. There will be trophies in eight categories, music, food vendor, and lots of good fellowship.
Free open house event set
POCA — Putnam County’s Upper Vandalia Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Poca Library.
Society members can help you connect with resources, photographs, and information about Putnam County’s history. This event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome.
HospiceCare benefit set
BUFFALO — An all-horse parade and live auction to benefit HospiceCare will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, in Buffalo. The round-trip parade will begin at 10 a.m., starting and concluding at the Buffalo Gazebo Park.
There is a $10 entry fee to support HospiceCare. An Amish food truck will open at noon. The auction starts at noon at the Buffalo Gazebo Park and feature among the items for bid a variety of theme baskets, an insulated dog house, gift cards, a rifle, floral arrangements, West Virginia University basketball tickets, a Cass Railroad train ride for two, a porch swing, Amish lodging and food gift certificates, primitive décor, a horse tack and feed, a handmade purse, and Amish wood/furniture items. Negative Coggins tests must be presented at the time of entry. For further information, call Bill Whittington at 304-268-0269.
ELEANOR — The eighth annual Putnam County Youth Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Putnam County Gun Club in Eleanor, adjacent to Eleanor Park.
Everything is furnished for the following activities: BB guns, archery, life saver throws, .22 shooting, shotgun shooting, Cowboy Shooting, sling shot shooting and air rifles. Registration is $5 and a T-shirt per person (youth 18 and under). Each participant must have an adult leader/parent to be responsible for them. Prizes will be given throughout the day. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at a concession stand.
For more information, call Dave Thompson at 304-776-1950 or Bill Shank at 304-539-2944.
St. ALBANS — “Mary Poppins Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
The show will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
For tickets and more information, go to www.onthestage.tickets and search for the show from the homepage.
NITRO — The Nitro Singles Pickleball League will play on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 through Oct. 23 at the Nitro Athletic Complex, 1650 Park Ave. in Nitro.
Participation is free to Athletic Complex members and $15 for non-members. The Athletic Complex will provide balls. Games will be played best of three to 11 with two matches each evening.
For more information, call 681-910-6030. To register for the league, go to www.cityofnitro.recdesk.com.
HURRICANE — The first monthly meeting of the Plant Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Propagation techniques will be discussed and additional information will be provided about the following meeting.
For further information, call 304-562-0518.
SCOTT DEPOT — The St. John United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the church. The book for discussion will be “Hang the Moon” by Jeanette Wall. The Oct. 17 book for discussion will be “Open And Shut” by Andy Carpenter, and the Nov. 21 book for discussion will be “Ashes of Roses” by Sybil Jarvis Pischke.
All meetings are at 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For more information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
CHARLESTON — Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will present a Simple Landscape Gardening workshop to discuss how to prepare plants for the upcoming cool and cold seasons.
The workshop will be conducted from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam’s John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston.
To register or receive more information, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
CHARLESTON — United Way of Central West Virginia’s 18th annual Day of Caring: Uniting Communities for Impact will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The event brings volunteers, businesses, and community groups together to make an impact in Central West Virginia. Volunteers contribute time, skills, and resources to local projects, from schools to public spaces, and help local residents in need. Individuals, families, and corporations are invited to participate.
Visit www.unitedwaycwv.org/day-caring for project information and registration or contact Community Investment Director Katharina Fritzler at kfritzler@unitedwaycwv.org or 304-340-3521.
St. ALBANS — Rails Train Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the C&O Depot on 4th Avenue in St. Albans.
The depot and adjacent Historical Society headquarters will be open, and the annual event will feature food and craft vendors, free rides on the Hoppy Shores Train, and live music, including The Esquires from 2 to 4 p.m.
TEAYS VALLEY — The WV Autism Training Center is now offering a free Sensory Friendly Story Time at the Main Library once a month, on the fourth Thursday at 11 a.m. All children are welcome to attend for a gentle Story Time including self-regulation activities and a craft.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1853040625089567/
POCA — The Poca Fall Festival (Heritage Day) is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, featuring music, vendors, food, inflatables, and more. A cruise-in will precede the festival from 5 p.m. until dusk on Friday, Sept. 29, at Poca Middle School. On Saturday, a parade will start at 11 a.m., followed by the Wall of Honor at 12:15 p.m.
For vendor information, call Jolita Raine at 304-755-5482. For information regarding the parade, email pocaheritageday@gmail.com.
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Development Authority’s annual dinner will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Valley Park in Hurricane. The dinner will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems.
A cocktail hour will begin at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
HURRICANE — Film Futures Foundation will present a free, hands-on “Intro to Grip/Basic Set Lighting” workshop from 5 until 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
The workshop is designed to provide area aspiring filmmakers and lighting enthusiasts with essential skills to excel in the film industry.
Participation is limited to 20 registrants. To receive additional information or register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search “film futures” or “basic grip and set lighting” under West Virginia venues.