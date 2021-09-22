Singing Cookes to sing in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The Singing Cookes from Church Hill, Tennessee, will sing at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, located at 2150 Mount Vernon Road, in Hurricane, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The family group is composed of mother, Jeanette, and three sons, Ronnie, Donnie, and James. Beginning as the Cooke Duet in 1962, they have performed in all 50 states and are known for such songs as, “Ain’t No Grave Gonna Hold My Body Down,” “My Lord Will Send a Moses” and “I Hope We Walk the Last Mile Together.”
A love offering will be received for the singers.
St. John UMC to host Fall Festival
SCOTT DEPOT — St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot will host a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The festival will feature craft vendors, free craft activities for children, hot dogs/chili/soup and bake sale. The event will take place in the gymnasium. Plenty of parking on lower-level lots.
Vendors welcome; if interested call 304-951-8380.
Masks will be required.
Community Fall Clean Up on Sept. 25
CROSS LANES — The Cross Lanes United Methodist Men extend an open invitation to those interested in joining them in doing their “Community Fall Clean Up” by picking up trash along their designated area on Big Tyler Road from Frontier Drive to Doc Bailey Road on Saturday, Sept. 25.
To begin the cleanup, everyone will meet at 8 a.m. at the church on 5320 Frontier Drive for biscuits and donuts. All participants will receive a token of appreciation from the state of West Virginia.
For more information, call Jerry Meadows at 304-415-6510, or email jwmeadows@frontier.com.
Registration open for Future 4-Her in Putnam
WINFIELD — Moms-to-be who are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October could have their new bundle of joy honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 3 with gifts.
This will mark the 30th year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31.
The baby and family must reside in Putnam county and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
Murder Mystery dinner Show set for Oct. 2
HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School show choirs are hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Show. Come and enjoy an exciting dinner and show produced by the Murder and Merriment Company on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the school.
Doors open for seating at 5:30 p.m.; dinner and show will run from 6 until 9 p.m.
The show theme is “Clueless!” Nine guests have been offered $50,000 to spend the night in a creepy mansion. If they all survive by morning, they each collect their money. If not, then all bets are off!
Dinner menu: spaghetti and alfredo pasta, bread, salad, and cake.
Price: $40 per person (price includes dinner and entertainment). All guests will be assigned a table to their party.
Order tickets online at www.hurricaneshowchoirs.com.
Chelsea Chen to perform at Forest Burdette UMC
HURRICANE — Chelsea Chen will perform on the world class Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Chen will be “stunning” the audience with poplar and classical music at this first concert event of the 2021-22 season. Admission $10 adults; students and children free.
More information at www.pipesounds.org. Directions to the church are available at www.forrestburdette.com.