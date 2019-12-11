Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Poca gazebo on Dec. 12
POCA — Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be visiting Poca at the gazebo from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Poca High School show choir will also be performing that evening. There will be hot chocolate and cookies for the kids, and Santa plates and cups will be sold. The town of Poca will be accepting donations of canned food for the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry.
Christmas Dinner Box Giveaway set for Dec. 14
HURRICANE — First Baptist Church of Hurricane is hosting a Christmas Dinner Box Giveaway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Each family receiving this box will receive all they need to make a nice Christmas dinner. Boxes will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Mt. Vernon Baptist presents Nativity Ballet
HURRICANE — Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will present the Nativity Ballet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14. The Nativity is the holy and glorious story of the birth of our Savior told through classical ballet.
The free performance is an hour long and suitable for the whole family. The performance features tasteful costumes, uplifting music, inspiring choreography and a team of ministry-minded dancers
Winfield UMC to host Parents Night Out
WINFIELD — Winfield United Methodist Church will host a Parents Night Out from 5 until 9 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Children between age of preschool to 12 years are welcome to come to an evening filled with lots of fun while their parents enjoy dinner, a movie, shopping or other date night activities.
There will be a snack supper, games/activity, craft, movie, and a visit from Santa. Reservations are required by calling 304-586-3795. Call now to reserve your spot.
Wreaths Across America Day set for Dec. 14
ELEANOR — The Town of Eleanor will host Wreaths Across America Day at 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Observed on a Saturday in December designated by Congress, National Wreaths Across America Day is a movement to cover all Veterans grave markers with a Christmas wreath. A coordinated wreath-laying ceremony will take place at Arlington National Cemetery and other cemeteries across the country at noon. The mission of this day is to remember fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.
Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 14 in Winfield
WINFIELD — Winfield Volunteer Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Winfield Community Center, 178 2nd St., Winfield. Cost is $5 per person for pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and water. Parents can bring their own camera or phone to snap pictures with Santa. Tickets are available from any Winfield VFD member.
The event will be followed later the same day by the Winfield VFD’s Christmas Lights Parade. Lineup is at 6 p.m. at Winfield High School, and the parade starts at 7 p.m. and will go through Winfield on Route 817. Prizes will be awarded for best floats. Cookies, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa will follow at the fire department. The parade is sponsored by Roy Kuhl Sports, City National Bank and Korri Powers Zumba.
Hurricane Fire & Rescue offering Hayrides with Santa
HURRICANE — Hurricane Fire & Rescue will offer Hayrides with Santa Dec. 16-18.
Come and join Santa and his friends from Hurricane Fire & Rescue for a hayride through the neighborhood.
Rides will be offered:
6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Hurricane Town Elementary
6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Connor Street Elementary
6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Hurricane Fire & Rescue, 2716 Main St., Hurricane.
Meet Santa at Bancroft Town Park on Dec. 20
BANCROFT — Meet Santa at the Bancroft Town Park gazebo from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 20. There will be hot cocoa and cookies to share while you enjoy a festive evening with your neighbors.
Christmas Lights Fun Run/Walk in Eleanor planned for Dec. 17
ELEANOR — Christmas Lights Fun Run/Walk in Eleanor is set for 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Participants should meet at the Town Park beside the Fire Station.
This is a free event for everyone to spend some time together by running or walking the 5K route in Eleanor while viewing the Christmas Lights around town as you go. This is a free, untimed and non-competitive event to bring those from our community and beyond together. You can also run/walk whatever length you are comfortable with or just hang out with others at Room B beside the Fire Station in the Town Park. There will be cookies, coffee and hot chocolate available at Room B.
Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade is Dec. 20
ELEANOR — The 2019 Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.
The parade will start at the Industrial Park and will travel all the way down Roosevelt Boulevard. Those participating in the parade will need to meet at 6 p.m. in the Industrial
Park for the line up. If you have any questions or would like to participate in the parade, call or text Jeremy at 304-993-1472 or Joe at 304-382-4263.
Santa Around Town to take place Dec. 21 in Eleanor
ELEANOR — Santa Around Town will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Eleanor. The Fire Department will escort Santa Claus down every street in town to visit kids of all ages. Listen for the Christmas music and wave for him to stop at your house when he drives by.