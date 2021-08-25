Cupcake Festival set from Aug. 27-28
HURRICANE — The WV Cupcake Festival will sweeten things up at Valley Park, Hurricane, on Aug. 27-28.
Events include Cupcake Classic Cruise-In; Pupcake Pageant; kid’s carnival games; food trucks and vendors; pageant; 5K run; cupcake competition and more.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 864804593933470/.
‘GriefShare’ group meets on Sept 8
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is the location for a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, and continuing for 13 weeks. Childcare is available. “GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The group is sponsored by people who understand what grief feels like and is designed to offer comfort and encouragement to those who are grieving. Whether you have recently lost a loved one or it is has been several years, “GriefShare” can help. The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: admin@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Classic Car Club’s shows planned
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane. The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show. There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. Call Andy at 304-562-6903.
Music lovers invited to chorus
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this fall.
Beginning Aug. 24, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend.
Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check out the chorus on Facebook.
Democratic Women meet on Sept. 18
ROANOKE, W.Va. — The 57th annual Meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia.
“I’m so excited about seeing our members and being able to talk with them in person,” Anna Pompa Gillespie, a Brooke County resident and president of the WVFDW, said in a news release. “This organization is family to me and leading a political organization virtually has been a challenge,” Gillespie continued.
The meeting will feature a business session with election of officers, an awards luncheon with special guest speaker and workshops featuring leadership training, working toward the party’s efforts to elect Democrats at every level. Democratic women participate and study government at all levels, but focus particularly on those issues that affect the lives of women and families.
All Democratic women and men are welcome to attend. A block of rooms is set aside for guests for Friday and Saturday evening, if desired. Hotel reservations can be made by calling 304-269-7400, using group code 7199885, WVFDW. Make reservations early. Event registration fee is $45 per person. Contact your county club for more information and to register for event. Visit www.facebook.com/WVFDW for updates.