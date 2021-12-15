Meet-and-greet with Santa set
POCA — A meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus is planned for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the gazebo in Poca.
Hosted by the Town of Poca, the event will feature a performance by Poca High School’s show choir, and hot cocoa and cookies will be served.
More details at: https://www.facebook.com/townofpoca.
Drive-thru Nativity scene event set
HOMETOWN — Hometown Independent Church will host a drive-through Bethlehem experience from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.
“Drive by our live Nativity Scene in Hometown WV to experience the excitement of the miracle that occurred some 2,000 years ago in a little town called Bethlehem,” the church stated in a news release. “This is an opportunity for you to enrich your heart and mind of this precious gift of baby Jesus.”
The church will accept donations for the Union Mission Food Drive and local food banks.
Santa and Mrs. Claus event set for Dec. 18
BANCROFT — Local families are invited to share the joy of the season (and some cocoa) with Santa and his wife at the Bancroft Town Park gazebo from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
This event is free and open to everyone. It’s a great chance for a photo with Santa and to give him your Christmas list.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Dec. 17.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Show choirs host Dinner Theater Jan. 7-9
HURRICANE — Hurricane High School’s Red Hot and Heat Wave show choirs will kick off their 2022 competition season with their annual Dinner Theater, Jan. 7-9, at the high school.
Show times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7; noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
The dinner menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and drinks. The meal will be served by Red Hot and Heat Wave students and parents. Following dinner, guests will enter the gymnasium, where they will be treated to a sneak peek of the 2022 competition shows. There will also be door prizes and raffles.
Cost is $20 for adults; $15 for children ages 10 and younger. If paying at the door, cost will be $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. There will be an additional charge for purchases with a credit card.
Seating will be reserved with table assignments, so reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 304-859-3376.