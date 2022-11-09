Thanksgiving service on Nov. 17
HURRICANE — Teays Valley Ministerial Association invites everyone to a Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
The service will feature music from the Hurricane Civic Choir and a thanksgiving message from Pastor Sonny Williams.
A love offering will be received and donations accepted for the Women’s Choice Pregnancy Resource Center.
For more information, call 304-993-5459.
Anniversary party set for Nov. 10
HURRICANE — The Bear Wood Fairy Trail Anniversary Party is planned for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 10.
“Every year, trolls steal fairy doors, leaving our trail barren. To make sure the magical fairies have a place to stay for the cold winter ahead, join us for a free door-painting party, a fairy-themed storytime from Putnam County Library, and snacks to fuel your creative energy.” the library said in a news release.
Participants should meet at shelter No. 1 in Valley Park.
“Afterward, we’ll hang your doors along the trail so you can visit it along the trail in Valley Park.”
Poca High choir host purse bingo
POCA — Poca High School Show Choir Boosters are hosting a Designer Purse Bingo from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the school.
Proceeds will support Poca’s Visual Volume Show Choir.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1070607246900473/.
Fund taking applications for spring scholarships
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the spring 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, and the scholarships will be used for the 2023 semester, administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we reflect on our past and look to the future.”
Donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated and still being accepted. Mail your donation to WVDWSF Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, 4298 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com. Completed applications must be returned by Dec. 10.
Second-Friday Gospel Sing set for Nov. 11
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. This will be last program until the second Friday of April 2023.
The featured group this month will be “The Brighterside Quartet,” from Belva, West Virginia.
Additional singers will include the “Family Ties Trio” from Liberty, and soloist, Bro. Jimmy McKnight, from Institute.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel Music.
A time of fellowship, with a variety of soup dinners and finger foods, will be hosted after the service.
The church is located at 3225, East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Santa’s Handmade Craft Expo set for Nov. 12
NITRO — The Womans Club of Nitro will host Santa’s Handmade Craft Expo & Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The expo will feature hand-crafted merchandise, primitive, quilts, woodwork, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, lotions, goat milk soap, honey, apple butter and more.
Sausage biscuits will be offered for breakfast. Lunch will include homemade pulled-pork BBQ, baked beans, cole slaw and macaroni salad.
Valley Park Bridal Expo is set for Nov. 12
HURRICANE — The Valley Park Bridal Expo will be 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the conference center at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The event give brides the opportunity to meet vendors face to face and see all they have to offer. There will also be raffles, and 10 lucky attendees will have the opportunity to cake dive to win a gift card to Marr’s Jewelers in Nitro.
Tickets to attend are $5, which includes entry fee and one entry to win vendor prizes.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1234997667320520/.
Fall Craft Show and Hot Dog Sale set for Nov. 19
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host its annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show and Hot Dog Sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rock Step, in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Nov. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help.
Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.