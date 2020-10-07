REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Softball tourney set for Oct 10-11
WINFIELD — The Katie Cobb Strikeout Cancer 8U Softball Tournament is set for Oct. 10-11 at the Winfield Little League fields.
Organizers are seeking donations of cash and concession stand items (drinks, candy and snacks) from Hurricane and Winfield businesses. 100% of proceeds will go to the tournament.
Call John Tinnell at 304-926-7199.
Drive Thru Trick or Treat at Valley Park
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host Mystery Tour — Drive Thru Trick or Treat to safely celebrate Halloween this year.
The event is planned for 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24; 6 -8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Bring your own bag and visit 15 Halloween-themed story book and movie character sets through Valley Park, including the Mystery Gang brought to you by The Story Booth Characters.
Cost is $10 per car; buy tickets on the Facebook event page, or pay at the gate.
When you arrive, you will get a map along with a mystery riddle. Solve the riddle by the end and be entered to win fun prizes.
Cooper named to dean’s list at OWU
DELAWARE, Ohio — Lucas Cooper of Hurricane has been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.
To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is a private liberal arts university located in Delaware, Ohio, offering more than 90 undergraduate majors.
Trick or Treat on Oct. 31 in Hurricane, Putnam Co.
HURRICANE — Trick or Treat is scheduled for 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in both Hurricane and Putnam County.
Baby Love Pantry set on 1st, 3rd Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Historian hosts tour of Hurricane battlefield
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, PhD, will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield will be provided.