REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald- dispatch.com.
Hurricane resident named to Slippery Rock University’s deans list
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Jade Daniels, of Hurricane, West Virginia, has been named to Slippery Rock University’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
SRU, located in western Pennsylvania, is a four-year, public, coeducational, comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,800 students. The University has earned full institutional accreditation through the Middle State Commission on Higher Learning and discipline specific accreditations.
Tri-County YMCA golf tournament rescheduled
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.
Hurricane student named to President’s list at BJU
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tori Allen, a sophomore child development major from Hurricane, West Virginia, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business. The university has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.
WVU Mountaineer Autograph Signing rescheduled for May 23
HURRICANE — Reese Donahue WVU Mountaineer Autograph Signing has been rescheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Sports Fanz WV, 105 Liberty Square, Hurricane.
Hosted jointly by Sports Fanz WV and the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
If you cannot attend, Sports Fanz will get your items signed for you. For questions and prices call 681-235-3124.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts vendor, craft fair
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a large vendor and craft fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the church, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot. Come shop for $5 bling. There will be a large variety of other local crafters and vendors. This event is helping the Youth at TVCOG go to the International Youth Convention in Orlando, Florida.
Underwater Egg Hunt has been moved to May 30
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA’s Underwater Egg Hunt 2020, originally scheduled for April, has been moved to May 30.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted. The hunt will be divided into four time slots, with 60 participants allowed per time slot.
Register online at tri-countyymca.org.
The Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Hurricane Fire & Rescue’s carnival has been canceled
HURRICANE — Hurricane Fire & Rescue’s Annual Carnival, originally planned for June 9-13 at Hurricane High School, has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement on Facebook, Hurricane Fire & Rescue wrote, “We have spoken with the school system, the health department and other subject matter experts and can not find a way to conduct the carnival in a manner which would ensure the health and safety of the public and our staff. We appreciate your support through the years and will see you on the midway next year.”