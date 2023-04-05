Easter Egg Hunt set for April 8
HURRICANE — Valley Park and the City of Hurricane are hosting an annual Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Here is the schedule of events for the day:
- 11 a.m. — Day kicks off with the Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until the fudge runs out) — Valley Park’s Inaugural Fudge Off — $10 per ticket. Taste the fudge from local fudge makers and vote for your favorite
- 11:30 a.m. — Joey Stepp, comedy magician
- noon-2:30 p.m.: Kid’s Crafts
- 1 p.m. — Travis Vandal, local musician
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 145864048390340/
Eggstravaganza set for April 8
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host its annual “Easter Eggstravaganza” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The event will feature Easter egg hunts, including a special needs egg hunt, kids’ clothing giveaway, inflatables for kids, face painting, interactive Easter stations and more.
All activities will take place rain or shine, so mark your calendar for baskets of fun.
“We are excited to bring our community together for some family friendly fun this Easter,” shared the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Rd. meet.
For more information call 304-757-9222.
‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’play set for April 8
TEAYS VALLEY — Teays Valley Baptist Church will present “The Greatest Story Ever Told” at 1 p.m. on April 8 and 6 p.m. on April 9.
This will be a professionally done, theatrical production of the story of Christ.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2423572794450075/
Spend Easter with Buffalo UMC on April 7
BUFFALO — The congregation of Buffalo UMC invites everyone to spend Easter with them.
The church will have its doors open for the community on Good Friday, April 7, from noon until 3 p.m. for anyone to come and have some quiet time of prayer and meditation in remembrance of Jesus last few hours on the cross.
Then on Easter Morning the church will serve free breakfast after the Sunrise Service at Buffalo Memorial Park.
“If you’re looking for a new church to attend this Easter consider joining us,” the church stated in a release.
Sunday Morning Worship begins at 9:45 a.m. The church is located in The Buffalo Historic Square.
Pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt set for April 8
ELEANOR — The Town of Eleanor will host its annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8.
The free pancake breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to noon in Room C of the Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department building (upstairs), 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
The Easter egg hunt will begin at noon, at Eleanor Town Park, adjacent to the fire station. Children 5 and younger can hunt for eggs in the baseball field, while children 6 and older can hunt for eggs in the space beside the basketball court.
Students who would like to volunteer to earn community service hours are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Documentation for the service hours obtained will be provided at the event. For more information, contact Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin at 304-421-8894 or Teresa Harmon at 304-419-5393.
Easter egg hunt to take place at Nitro City Park
NITRO — The City of Nitro will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Nitro City Park.
Princess & Pirate Lunch set to support Nitro High Showcats
NITRO — To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Nitro High School.
Tickets are $15 each. They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate-lunch-tickets.
HURRICANE — Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane.
Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30.
To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562-5896 for more information.
Hurricane First Church of God invites all to Gospel Sing
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to the season opener of its Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on April 14.
The featured group will be “The Brighterside Quartet” from Belva, West Virginia. Additional singers will include Brother Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Sister Rose Perry from Ashford, West Virginia.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson. The church will also feature a couple of songs from its children’s group called the Sneed Sisters Duet.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with a variety of Italian food items, will take place immediately after the service.
The church is located at 3225, East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
2023 G.L.A.M. Gala set at Valley Park Conference Center
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Tickets are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.