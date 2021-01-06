REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Baby Love Pantry on first, third Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
However, due to the New Year holiday, the pantry will be opened this Friday, Jan. 8, at its regular time, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Fruit tree fundraiser starts in February
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its 2020 fruit tree fundraiser during the months of February and March.
Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association.
Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with Master Gardener representative Mike Roth.
To place an order or for further information, call Roth at 304-545-2048 or email him at cmichaelroth@hotmail.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Orders must be received by Feb. 29.