WVU gardeners host botany classes
INSTITUTE — The West Virginia University Master Gardeners Program provides people interested in gardening with the opportunity to expand their knowledge and sharpen their skills by taking classes where they will learn about botany, plant disease, soil science, vegetable gardening, landscape design, and more.
The Spring 2023 online training series will run from March 2 to June 29. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Over the course of the 17-session online training program, participants will receive 51 hours of instruction in topics including botany, plant propagation, entomology, pesticides and pest management, plant disease, soil science and nutritional management, turfgrass management, vegetable gardening, tree fruits, small fruit, pruning, landscape design, woody ornamentals, indoor plants, herbaceous plants, garden wildlife management, and West Virginia native plants.
Participants who pass a test and complete 40 hours of initial volunteer work will be named Master Gardeners.
To learn more about the program and requirements for the classes and to register, go to extension.wvu.edu.
Free open gym on Saturdays
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.
G.L.A.M. Gala charity event set for April 21
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Tickets are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
Joint chorus, band concert on March 14
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, and the Hurricane Community Band, directed by Julia Paxton and John Shawler, will present their first-ever joint concert, “An Evening of Song with the Hurricane Civic Chorus and the Hurricane Community Band,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
The chorus and the band will each perform a variety of Broadway and traditional pieces. Special solo and group performances will be featured at the free event at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus or Hurricane Community Band’s social media pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Show choir to host craft and vendor show
NITRO — The Nitro High School Showcats Show Choir will host a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Nitro High School.
Vendor/craft tables can be reserved for $30 each. To request space or receive more information, email ShowcatsVendorFair@gmail.com.
Methodist church taking orders for eggs
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter, dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
Each egg is hand decorated and costs $5.
The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also on April 1, crafts, baked goods, hot dogs, and barbecues will be for sale at the church’s Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903, or email orders to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject “Easter Eggs” by March 24.
For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Cross Lanes Methodist hosts baby pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be March 3.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
St. John’s UMC book club meets March 21
SCOTT DEPOT — The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. The book for discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave; Upcoming selections include “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kinsolver, April 18; “Icy Sparks” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio, May 16; and “The Key to Circus Mom Highway” by Allyson Rice, June 20.
All meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
Muddy Mutt 15K run scheduled March 18
HURRICANE — The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.
The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes.
There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.