Church hosts kids waterslide event
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a day filled with waterslide and water-game fun from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 17.
All preschool and elementary kids are invited to wear their swim suits, some sunscreen and to bring a towel for some outdoor fun.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. Call 304-757-9222.
Baby Love Pantry open twice monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, June 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Car club planning several cruise ins
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for June 19; July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
Putnam Republicans to host summer picnic
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Republican Club will host a family friendly annual Summer Picnic at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Shelter 1 at the FMC Sportsman’s Club in Winfield.
The club will provide the meat, drinks, and dinnerware. Participants are asked to bring side dishes or desserts.
This event is free to attend, but those who plan on coming should RSVP via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/pcrc-summer-picnic-tickets-158336128623, or by calling or texting the club president.
There are playgrounds, basketball courts, and other amenities, and there will be guest speakers. The picnic will also serve as the club’s June meeting.
Libraries to offer Outdoor Story Time this summer
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 16.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out. Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.