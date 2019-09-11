Show Choirs host fundraiser Sept. 21
HURRICANE - The Hurricane Show Choirs are hosting a Bins and Bags Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the High School. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available (no outside concessions permitted). Lots of good game prizes and door prizes.
Come out for an evening of fun and support the Hurricane show choirs. Red Hot is the current West Virginia State Champion Overall and Heat Wave placed first in its class at the state competition.
Civic chorus seeking members
HURRICANE - Do you like to sing? The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this fall. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
Mt. Vernon Baptist hosts fall festival
HURRICANE - Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 2150 Mt. Vernon Road, Hurricane, will have a Fall Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. There will be food, games, auction, crafts and vendor booths.
If you are interested in having a booth to rent, the cost is $25. Contact the church office for more details at 304-757-9110 or
Rachel Dailey at 304-419-4466.
Democratic committee to meet on Sept. 17
WINFIELD -The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield. Guest Speaker The Honorable John Perdue, West Virginia State Treasurer.
For further information, call Karen Coria, chair at 304-727-1509.
Author talk, book signing set for Oct. 3
HURRICANE -Author of the newly-released book "The Battle of Hurricane Bridge," Dr. Philip Hatfield, will speak about his research into this pivotal Civil War battle and his new book during an author talk and book signing from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Hurricane Municipal Building, 3255 Teays Valley Road.
The book will be available for sale at the event, and Dr. Hatfield will sign copies.
Boomtown Days parade seeking participants
NITRO - The City of Nitro invites anyone who wants to participate in the Boomtown Days parade Saturday, Sept. 14, to register soon.
The parade's theme is "All Things Nitro," from being a Wildcat, to a history buff or a Friend of Ridenour.
The parade is part of a weekend of Boomtown Days activities on Sept. 13 and 14 that will include the Nitro Antique Car Club's 58th annual Antique Car Show with approximately 200 old cars and other vehicles, food vendors, musical performances and fireworks at Living Memorial Park, 112 21st St., at the corner of Second Avenue.
Entrants in the parade may include walking groups, floats, trucks, cars, bicycles and other vehicles. For safety reasons, throwing candy or other items from a float or vehicle will not be permitted, but walkers may hand out candy or other items.
The Boomtown Days Parade will line up beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Pickens Road, travel down First Avenue (W.Va. 25) and end at 21st Street.
The Boomtown Days festival will be held at Nitro's Living Memorial Park on the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
Anyone interested in participating in the Boomtown Days Parade should contact the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815 or email j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.
The deadline to register for the parade is Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Poca Heritage Day planned for Sept. 28
POCA - The annual Poca Heritage Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 28.
The Poca Heritage Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. To participate in the parade, send an email to pocaheritageday@gmail.com for a form to be completed and returned no later than Sept. 16.
Contact Poca Town Hall for a vendor form if you plan on having a booth. Spots are first come, first served. Fees need to be submitted beforehand, to hold a vendor spot.
For more information, contact Poca Town Hall at 304-755-5482.
Square dance lessons offered on Sept. 19
HURRICANE - Square dance lessons will be offered from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning on Sept. 19, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. The first two classes, on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, are free. Beginners are welcome.
All are invited for "Great fun, great exercise and good friends."
For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Remember 9/11 at Putnam courthouse
WINFIELD - The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield will be "Remembering 9/11" at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, on the front steps at the Putnam County Courthouse.
It will be a short program with retired E-9 Chief Master Sergeant David Boyes speaking along with Post 187 Honor Guard dong a rifle salute with Taps.
MCLD WV forming detachment in Hurricane
HURRICANE - The Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia is forming a new detachment in Hurricane.
An informational meeting is set for 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at Hurricane City Hall, 3255 Teays Valley Road.
How to join:
n Attend the Detachment meeting
n Fill out and sign the Marine Corps League membership application
n Show character of service with your DD-214 (discharge papers)
n Pay annual membership dues of $30
For more information, contact Fire Team Chairman Rick Shank at 304-633-1814 or via email at Hard-charger@suddenlink.net.
Food trucks to set up near downtown gazebo
HURRICANE - Food Truck Fridays have been such a hit this summer in downtown Hurricane, the city is going to test out a special evening edition.
Food trucks will set up near the gazebo downtown from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
Belknap Dough Company, Twisted Taco, Happy Belly Foods and Rocky's World have signed on for the evening event. There will be live music at the gazebo by Dale Harper and the Highlanders.
The event is organized by the City of Hurricane and sponsored by Putnam County Bank.
Harvest Festival set for Hurricane City Park
HURRICANE - Hurricane Harvest Festival is set for 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hurricane City Park.
Visitors will find vendors, crafts, chili cook-off, games, prizes, food, live entertainment and more fall fun.
For a vendor application, visit www.hurricanewv.com. Click "Things to Do," then "Events."
Farmers market open through October
HURRICANE - Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com/
Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility
SCOTT DEPOT - Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult? Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation.
Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Trinity Yoga offers beginner yoga series
HURRICANE - Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $60 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Boy Scout Troop 36 meets at St. Timothy's
HURRICANE - Boy Scout Troop 36, based in Hurricane, invites area youth to come to a meeting and learn more about scouting. The troop stays active with camp outs, summer camp, games, food drives, community service projects and more. The troop meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
For more information, call Dallas Hinchcliffe at 304-617-6908, or Steve Caldwell at 304-562-9233.
Trinity Yoga offers Intimacy with God
HURRICANE - Intimacy with God through the practice of yoga is what Trinity Yoga is all about.
Located at 3465 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, Trinity Yoga offers mostly gentle and beginner's yoga classes for all ages that improve flexibility, improve sleep, and quiet the mind. All classes are gentle and great for beginners. Cost is $10 per class.
Check out the class schedule on Facebook (Trinity Yoga of WV) or contact Debbie Jones, RYT, at 304-545-0203.
Addiction support group offered in Putnam County
SCOTT DEPOT - Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot is hosting an addiction support group ministry called "Made New Ministries." The group meets on Friday nights at 7 p.m. in the youth building on the east side of the church.
"We have to be part of the solution to the epidemic in our area," the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release. "Addiction has led to brokenness and hopelessness which are both of great concern to God and us as His followers. Life is being stolen from people, and it isn't ok for us to sit back and watch people fall into destruction."
The group is led by someone who knows first-hand what the use of drugs and alcohol can do to a person's life. Leader Mike McCormick is now four-and-a-half years sober. He is living proof lives can be restored.
The church is located at 6979 Teays Valley Road, just east of exit 40 off I-64, up on the hill. For more information call 304-757-9222.
Putnam Union PSD to meet on first Wednesdays
TEAYS VALLEY - The 2017 Putnam Union PSD water meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the W.Va. 34 Fire Department.
Loved One's Support Group of Hurricane meets Tuesdays
HURRICANE - A new support group for family members affected by addiction will meet at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Hurricane Church of Christ in Hurricane, located on the hill just past the Hurricane Middle School.
According to a news release from the group, "Addiction is a family issue and will affect 8 to 10 other people. As we deal with the drug and alcohol addiction crisis there is no "one size fits all" method. Every individual is unique; therefore, the more we can learn the better chance we have of truly helping our loved one enter treatment and recovery."
The group will offer education, encouragement and support.
"We not only encourage family members and loved ones to attend, but also the community, so that we all can better understand how to approach this crisis," the group stated in the release.
For more information, contact Ed Covert at 304-206-1285.
WINFIELD - On the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon, the Winfield Church of the Nazarene, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield, hosts a food pantry and USDA commodities for those who qualify based on gross monthly income and household size.
Families that qualify may receive food once a month.
For more information, call the church at 304-586-2180.
In accordance with civil rights policy, the USDA prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against by any USDA related activity should write to the USDA, Director: Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C., 20250-9410.
Alzheimer's Support Group meets monthly at Broadmore
HURRICANE - Broadmore Assisted Living is hosting Alzheimer's Support Group meetings at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Broadmore Assisted Living is located at 4000 Outlook Drive, Hurricane. There's a lot to learn and remember when faced with the challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's and related dementias.
Led by the team at Broadmore Senior Living, monthly support group meetings are designed to educate, encourage and empower the family and friends of people living with memory loss due to dementia. You'll learn techniques for dealing with challenging behaviors, how to better navigate the practical daily needs of dementia, and much more. No cost to attend.
For more information call 304-757-4778 or email info@broadmore-teaysvalley.com.
Putnam food inspection reports available online
WINFIELD - The Putnam County Health Department is now posting food inspection reports online at the Putnam County Health Department website, http://pchd.wv.gov.
According to Nasandra Wright, director of environmental services, "Our goal is to educate the public and our permitted facilities. Posting our reports makes our system more transparent."
Rock & Gem Club invites new members
The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club invites new members and guests. Great for families, fun and educational. No major time commitment, monthly meeting on fourth Sunday. Like us on Facebook. For more information email polina215@frontier.com.
Community Cupboard continues service
HURRICANE - The Christian Community Cupboard continues its service to individuals and families living in Hurricane and surrounding Putnam County communities. The Cupboard distributes food and personal care items to those meeting U.S. Department of Agriculture criteria.
The Cupboard, located behind the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church at 2843 Virginia Ave., Hurricane, is open from 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday and Friday throughout the year. USDA food commodities are provided in accordance with federal law and USDA policy, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write Regional Civil Rights Director, USDA/ FNS, 300 Corporate Boulevard, Robbinsville, NJ 08691- 1598, or to the USDA, Director of Civil Rights, Room 326-W Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or call 202-720-5964.
Al-Anon meetings offered at St. John's
SCOTT DEPOT - If you need someone to talk to or just to listen, you are invited to Al-Anon meetings at 8 p.m. Fridays at St. John's Methodist Church, 4013 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot. Meetings are in the lower part of the building. "Don't hesitate to attend because you feel you're a stranger; don't wait. You will find understanding, support and warmhearted people. Help is in Al-Anon," the group said in a statement. Call 304-757-7698.
Putnam Adult Learning Center is enrolling
HURRICANE - The Putnam Adult Learning Center is open for enrollment. Looking to improve your skills to obtain the new high school equivalency diploma for West Virginia? We can help. Call today to start working toward your future, 304-586-2411.
Writers' Group meets on third Thursdays
HURRICANE - A Writers' Group is meeting from 5-6:45 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. The group is led by a published writer. Writers of all levels - whether previously published or aspiring to become published- are invited to this free group. Bring samples of your work for voluntary reading and group critique.