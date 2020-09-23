REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald- dispatch.com.
Congressman announces $24K grant for Putnam
WASHINGTON — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (R-W.Va.) on Monday announced a $24,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for Putnam County.
This grant program will provide Putnam County with funding to prevent and control crime.
“I’m pleased to announce this DOJ grant that will be used to reduce crime in Putnam County,” Mooney said in a news release. “In Congress, I’m working hard to ensure that funding is secured to keep our West Virginia communities safe. This includes equipping our local governments and local law enforcement with the tools and resources to prevent, control and combat crime.”
Last Food Truck Friday for the year set Sept. 25
HURRICANE — Hurricane will host its last Food Truck Friday Evening Edition of the year from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
Sponsored by Putnam County Bank, the event will bring various food trucks to gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane.
Fairways, Southside Sliders, Happy Belly Foods and ScragglePop Kettlecorn have committed to attend.
Baby Love Pantry set on third Fridays of the month
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Tour of March 28, 1863 Bridge battlefield set for ) Oct. 24
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, PhD, will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Car show set for Oct. 3 at Putnam County Courthouse
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.