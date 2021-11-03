WINFIELD — Putnam County Commission and American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield will host the Putnam County Veterans Appreciation Day at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, in front of the Putnam County Judicial Building.
The guest speaker will be Mara Boggs, US Army 82nd Airborne veteran and state director for Sen. Joe Manchin.
Putnam Bridal Expo set for Nov. 7
HURRICANE — The Putnam Bridal Expo is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Valley Park.
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be offered Friday, Dec. 3, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantries will be Nov. 5 and Nov. 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions.
Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
