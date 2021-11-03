The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Veterans Day event set for Nov. 7

WINFIELD — Putnam County Commission and American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield will host the Putnam County Veterans Appreciation Day at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, in front of the Putnam County Judicial Building.

The guest speaker will be Mara Boggs, US Army 82nd Airborne veteran and state director for Sen. Joe Manchin.

Putnam Bridal Expo set for Nov. 7

HURRICANE — The Putnam Bridal Expo is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Valley Park.

Watch for more details at https://www.facebook. com/events/ 593395394985357/.

Wrestling show set for Nov. 12

HURRICANE — Lee’s Studio Productions presents Red Dawn, a pro-wrestling heavyweight championship show by Battleground Wrestling, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Valley Park, Hurricane.

Get tickets at www.battlegroundwrestlingwv.com.

Screenings for kids set by schools

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be offered Friday, Dec. 3, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.

Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.

Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly

CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantries will be Nov. 5 and Nov. 19.

The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions.

Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.

This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.

For more information, call 304-415-3194.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.