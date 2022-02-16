Four Chaplains ceremony on Feb. 17
WINFIELD — American Legion Post 187 in Winfield will host its annual Four Chaplains ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Winfield Presbyterian Church, Ferry Street.
The Four Chaplains, also referred to as the “Immortal Chaplains” or the “Dorchester Chaplains,” were four World War II chaplains who died rescuing civilian and military personnel as the American troop ship SS Dorchester sank Feb. 3, 1943.
St. Patrick’s Shenanigans set
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County Y is bringing back St. Patrick’s Shenanigans to Valley Park in Hurricane for the third annual 5K event on March 12.
Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9 a.m., and the race kicks off at 10 a.m.
The race will begin and end in Valley Park, with the course leading through adjoining residential areas. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as top three in each age group. There will also be a prize for the best male and female St. Patrick’s costume/outfit.
For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/YMCAStPatty5K.
City of Hurricane seeking sponsors
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is seeking sponsors for its 2022 event season. Options are available for annual sponsorships as well as individual event sponsorships.
For more information, email events@hurricanewv.com or call City Hall at 304-562-5896 and ask for Amanda.
Developmental screenings set for kids
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings are planned for Friday, March 4, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Feb. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Free open gym sessions are set at ZoneOut
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Hurricane Little League registration open
HURRICANE — Registration is now open for the spring season of Hurricane Little League baseball and softball.
Families can register online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2044066. Click on “REGISTER” near the top right and follow the instructions. The last day to register is Friday, Feb. 25, by 9 p.m.
Fees for baseball: $65 T-ball, $85 Coach Pitch, $85 Minor Player Pitch, $85 Major Player Pitch
Fees for softball: All $85 — Minor Coach Pitch, Minor Player Pitch and Major Division.
There is a $20 discount for each sibling after paying for the first child.
Practices will begin in March and games will begin in April. Opening Day Festivities will be on Saturday, April 9.
The league will provide a team shirt and team hat for each player. Players will be responsible for baseball pants, belt, helmet, glove and USA-approved bat.
Follow Hurricane Little League on Facebook. Call Hurricane Little League President Bryan Escue at 304-376-9524 for more information.
