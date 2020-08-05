REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Hurricane’s yard sale still on for Saturday, Aug. 8
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Citywide Yard Sale is still on for Saturday, Aug. 8.
City Hall drive-thru window open again
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane announced Monday that the drive-through window at City Hall is open again.
The drive-through is staffed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, a new drop-box is located just below the window, so if you have a payment to make and don’t need a receipt you can just drive through, drop it off and be on your way at any time.
Vendor and craft fair schedule for Aug. 8
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God Youth will host an outdoor vendor and craft show from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the church in Scott Depot.
Proceeds will help the youth attend the International Youth Convention in Orlando, Florida, in 2021.
There will be large variety of local crafters and vendors. The event will go on rain or shine.
Sprayground now open to public in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground is now open to the public.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Cruise-In Family Fun Day planned for Sept. 19
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God and Jeffrey Gillenwater are hosting a Cruise-in at Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the church, located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.
The cruise-in will be in conjunction with the church’s Family Fun Day Community Carnival.
The cruise-in is open to cars, trucks and bikes — any classic car, custom build or late model car you wish to showcase.
Entry is $15 per vehicle. Peoples Choices Prizes will be award for top three vehicles per popular vote. Each entrant is registered for door prize drawings as well.
There will be alternating live music and DJ.
The Family Carnival will be running simultaneously inside the church, with inflatable play areas, games, food and beverages.
A children’s clothing giveaway will also be happening onsite.
Automotive vendor/sponsor spots are available for $50 donation and include space for product sales display table/booth. Auto dealers may contact the church about displaying a vehicle as well.
Putnam sheriff’s group to host first car show on Oct. 3
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.
Food Truck Fridays have returned to Hurricane
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.