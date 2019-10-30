Putnam Coalition set to meet on Nov. 8
WINFIELD — The Putnam Wellness Coalition will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Putnam Health Department in Winfield. Join us if you would like to help make Putnam County a safe drug-free place to live, work, play, and raise a family.
Teays Valley Presbyterian Church to host Parents’ Night Out
TEAYS VALLEY — Teays Valley Presbyterian church is offering a free “Parents’ Night Out” from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the church, located at 5339 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot.
This activity is for the church family and everyone in the community. Parents may bring their children, ages 3-11, to the church, fill our a brief registration, meet the volunteers and tour the facility, and then spend a couple hours with some free time.
Activities for the children include crafts, games, refreshments, stories and a movie. The church organizers for the event are encouraging parents to call the church office before the Friday event, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (304-757-6073) or email eperks@teaysvalley presby.com with any questions about the activity and to enable planning for the number or children who will be participating.
An RSVP by 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 is requested, but not required to participate. To fill out your child’s registration form in advance, please email Emily Perks, director of Children and Youth Ministries at the above-mentioned email. More information is also available on the church Facebook page for Teays Valley Presbyterian Church or at teaysvalleypresby.com.
Reverend, psychologist to lead event at Family Resource Center
CHARLESTON — The Rev. Brenda Kraft, along with psychologist, Janet Walters, is leading a two-hour seminar at CAMC Family Resource Center next to Women’s and Children’s Hospital from 6 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 11. This seminar is designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. You will learn how to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips on surviving social events, and how to discover true hope for your future.
For easy registration go to www.griefshare.org/holidays/events/31765. Seating is limited so please register early. Light refreshments will be served.
Church to host annual turkey dinner on Nov. 10
HURRICANE — A Community Turkey Dinner with all “the trimmings” will be served 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. Carry-out dinners will be available. Tickets can be purchased at the church office before Nov. 3. Adults, $9; children under 12, $5; under 3 free. For more information, contact the church office, 304-562-5903 or Jan Rowsey, 304-562-2053. There will be limited tickets at the door. For directions, check out www.forrestburdette.com.
Forrest Burdette to host annual Fall Festival
HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, are sponsoring the annual Arts, Crafts and Book event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Crafters and vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, including jewelry, unusual and hand-crafted wood items, one-of-a-kind specialty bags, unique fabric and tole-painted gifts, and more will be available for holiday shopping.
There will also be baked goods and candies, the “famous” Forrest Burdette hot dogs, barbeques and drinks for sale. Come visit with friends and look for gifts and decorations for “those special in your life.” The United Methodist Women support local, state and world mission projects with funds raised from community events.
For directions to the church, check out the web site, www.forrestburdette.com.
Parking will be available on the Virginia Avenue and Conner Street parking lots. For more information, call the church office at 304-562-5903.
Crafters sought for upcoming craft fair
HURRICANE — West Teays Elementary in Hurricane is seeking crafters/vendors for its 19th annual Craft Fair. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the former Magic Mart building at 300 Liberty Square Shopping Center.
If you’re interested in reserving a space or for more information, contact Kelli Middaugh at WTECraftFair@yahoo.com or 304-549-4761.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts annual Fall Fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and Vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first come-first served basis).
For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned
HURRICANE — The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Hurricane is hosting its 31st Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, providing full, free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in Hurricane and surrounding communities.
The meals are served on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and include turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Meals can be obtained in three ways: free delivery, pick-up, or served at the Valley Park Conference Center, which is located at 1 Valley Park Road in Hurricane. To order meals, call 304-562-6419, or to volunteer to serve, call 304-610-3054.