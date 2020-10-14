REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Buffalo Octoberfest set for Oct. 17
BUFFALO — The 33rd annual Buffalo Octoberfest is set for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 on the grounds of the former Buffalo Shopping Center. The location is off W.Va. 62, next to the old Buffalo High School, 1 mile north of the Toyota Plant in Buffalo.
The festival is free and includes music, crafts, homestyle food, apple butter making, free pumpkins for kids and a decorating station, free petting zoo, free pony rides, games for kids and more. Kids in costume will also receive a $5 gift certificate.
All activities will take place outdoors, where social distancing can be followed.
Masks are required for vendors. Hand sanitizing stations, masks and gloves will be available. Social distancing practices will be in place.
Hurricane, Putnam trick-or-treat set
HURRICANE — Trick-or-treat is scheduled for 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in both Hurricane and Putnam County.
Hurricane Bridge battlefield tour set
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, PhD, will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 24
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a free drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, for pre-school and elementary kids.
A cast of characters, made up of church members, will wave community kids through the church’s parking lot in a “reverse parade” event. At the end of the route, each child present will receive a bag of candy.
“This was a COVID-friendly way to do this much-loved annual event,” the Rev. Megan Cloninger, the church’s children’s pastor, said in a news release. “We hope to see a big turnout from the community.”
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, between Rocky Step and McCloud roads in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Mystery Tour — Drive Thru event planned
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host Mystery Tour — Drive Thru Trick or Treat to safely celebrate Halloween this year. The event is planned for 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24; 6 -8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Bring your own bag and visit 15 Halloween-themed story book and movie character sets through Valley Park, including the Mystery Gang brought to you by The Story Booth Characters.
Cost is $10 per car; buy tickets on the Facebook event page, or pay at the gate.
When you arrive, you will get a map along with a mystery riddle. Solve the riddle by the end and be entered to win fun prizes.
Freshmen welcomed to University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Kentucky — The University of Kentucky’s College of Arts & Sciences welcomes 1,593 members of its incoming freshman class for Fall 2020.
Among the new students are:
- Lauren Shaffer of Hurricane. Lauren’s academic major is Political Science.
- Katelyn Keen of Hurricane. Katelyn’s academic major is Chemistry.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field.
Cross Lanes UMC hosts Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.